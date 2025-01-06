Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

HMPV: What You Need to Know About Symptoms, Testing, and Prevention

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that has recently garnered attention due to a surge in cases, particularly in China.

HMPV: What You Need to Know About Symptoms, Testing, and Prevention

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has recently become a topic of concern, particularly after a surge in cases in China. While there have been no reported cases in India yet, health authorities remain vigilant. This article provides a detailed look at HMPV, including its symptoms, testing protocols, prevention methods, and current advisories.

Understanding HMPV

HMPV is a respiratory virus that belongs to the same family as viruses causing RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), measles, and mumps. First discovered in 2001, it has likely been circulating among humans for decades.

The virus primarily affects the respiratory system and can range from mild symptoms to severe complications, especially in vulnerable populations like young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of HMPV

HMPV symptoms often resemble those of the common cold or flu. Common symptoms include:

  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Nasal congestion
  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Shortness of breath
  • Wheezing

In severe cases, HMPV can lead to complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. It is particularly dangerous for infants, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems.

If you exhibit symptoms consistent with a respiratory infection and belong to a high-risk group, consult a healthcare provider. Early diagnosis can help manage symptoms and prevent complications.

Diagnostic Tests for HMPV

Healthcare providers may recommend the following tests to confirm HMPV:

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test: Detects viral RNA in respiratory samples (e.g., nasal or throat swabs).
  • Rapid Antigen Test: Identifies viral proteins in respiratory specimens.

The time for results varies:

  • PCR tests typically take 24-48 hours.
  • Rapid antigen tests can provide results within 15-30 minutes.

How HMPV Spreads

HMPV spreads through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. Common modes of transmission include:

  • Coughing and Sneezing: Airborne droplets carry the virus.
  • Physical Contact: Shaking hands, hugging, or kissing someone infected.
  • Touching Surfaces: Contaminated objects like door handles, phones, or toys can harbor the virus.

Prevention Measures

Since there is no vaccine for HMPV, prevention relies on following these measures:

  • Hand Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Respiratory Etiquette: Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
  • Avoid Close Contact: Stay away from individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness.
  • Disinfect Surfaces: Regularly clean frequently touched objects.
  • Stay Home When Sick: Avoid spreading the virus to others.

Current Advisory in India and Across The Globe

Indian health authorities have not reported any HMPV cases but are monitoring the situation closely. The Union Health Ministry has issued advisories focusing on prevention and preparedness.

In Karnataka, health officials have emphasized preventive measures, noting that no cases have been detected in the state.

While there are no specific travel restrictions to China due to HMPV, travelers are advised to maintain good hygiene and stay informed about health conditions at their destinations.

When to Seek Emergency Care

Seek immediate medical attention if you or your child experiences severe symptoms, such as:

  • High fever (above 103°F/40°C).
  • Difficulty breathing.
  • Bluish skin, lips, or nails (cyanosis).
  • Worsening of existing health conditions.

Expert Opinion

Dr. Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the FAIMA Doctors Association, highlights the importance of preventive measures, “You can reduce your risk of getting HMPV and other infectious diseases by following simple hygiene practices and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.”

HMPV, though not widely known, poses a significant health risk, especially to vulnerable populations. By staying informed and adhering to preventive measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of infection and help control its spread. While Indian authorities remain alert, personal responsibility and awareness are key to safeguarding public health.

ALSO READ: Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

Filed under

HMPV Travel Restrictions

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

FBI Investigates Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s 2023 Trips To Egypt And Canada Following New Orleans Attack

FBI Investigates Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s 2023 Trips To Egypt And Canada Following New Orleans Attack

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

HMPV : Delhi Government Suggests All The City Hospitals To Be Prepared

HMPV : Delhi Government Suggests All The City Hospitals To Be Prepared

Protesting Farmers To Meet Committee’s Chairperson Today, SC Informed

Protesting Farmers To Meet Committee’s Chairperson Today, SC Informed

Travel Insurance Checklist For Winter Flight Cancellations And Delays

Travel Insurance Checklist For Winter Flight Cancellations And Delays

Entertainment

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox