If you’re someone who prefers lounging on the couch all day or finds it hard to stay active, there’s some bad news for your brain health. A new study has shown that being inactive for extended periods can significantly affect your brain, leading to cognitive decline and even increasing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Study Shows the Dangers of Physical Inactivity on Your Brain

According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, researchers found that just 10 days of physical inactivity could have harmful effects on the brain. The study showed that staying inactive for only 10 days leads to insulin resistance and an increase in the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the hippocampus. The hippocampus is a vital part of the brain involved in memory and learning.

The study also revealed that just a brief period of muscle disuse could elevate certain protein markers in the brain that are strongly linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s is a debilitating, irreversible neurodegenerative disease that primarily affects older adults and is a leading cause of death among them.

The Link Between Physical Inactivity and Brain Health

Researchers are beginning to understand how muscle disuse can not only affect the body but also have detrimental effects on the brain. Frank Booth, a researcher at the University of Missouri’s College of Veterinary Medicine, explains the growing concern. “If you compare the 1940s to today, the average lifespan has risen from the mid-60s to the high 70s, but the rate of type 2 diabetes has skyrocketed,” Booth said.

He goes on to highlight the troubling trend of decreasing health in older adults, despite an increase in lifespan: “While the average lifespan of Americans has improved, the average health span—the number of disease-free years lived—tends to decline after age 65. Physical inactivity has already been linked to insulin resistance in the body, and we are starting to learn more about the connection between muscle disuse and insulin resistance in the brain. We want to help people live more enjoyable lives in their later years.”

The Power of Staying Active on Your Brain

The good news is that staying active can help preserve brain health. The study confirms that regular physical activity can prevent or delay the onset of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s. Even small bursts of activity can make a noticeable difference, leading to improvements in cognitive function.

Previous research has shown that people who go from being inactive to engaging in periodic physical activity experience significant health improvements. The benefits increase even more when the activity is made a regular habit.

Best Habits for Keeping Your Brain Healthy

There are several habits you can adopt to ensure your brain stays healthy and sharp: