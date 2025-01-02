Norovirus Cases On Rise In US: Here’s What You Need To Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about a concerning surge in norovirus cases across the United States. According to the CDC, the first week of December 2023 saw 91 reported cases of norovirus, a sharp increase compared to previous years.

During the same period in 2020, only two cases were observed, and during the years between 2020 and 2024, the maximum of 56 cases was detected in early December. This year’s breakout has absolutely stunned experts because it is still unclear what is driving the surge.

About Norovirus Infection

It is a very infectious virus, responsible for causing gastroenteritis; its symptoms range from vomiting to diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and nausea. This is more associated with the winter season, and outbreaks usually are at their most common in November to April; hence, the time of the year is termed “norovirus season.” This season’s outbreak has far outpaced projections made by the CDC, thus putting many in concern.

The state of Minnesota has been the hardest hit, with more than 40 of the 91 reported cases in early December. Health officials in the state confirmed that the number of cases was double the usual level, and Minnesota’s Department of Health urged residents to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Jessica Hancock-Allen, the Infectious Disease program manager at the Minnesota Department of Health, pointed to public awareness about norovirus as something so integral to keeping this bug away from friends and loved ones during the holiday season.

The CDC has placed great emphasis on the fact that norovirus is the main cause of foodborne illness in the United States, accounting for nearly 58% of cases. Norovirus is quite infectious and highly transmissible from contaminated food, water, surfaces, and even direct contact with infected persons. As its contagiousness makes it spread quite fast, extra precautionary measures have been adopted, such as frequently washing hands with soap and water, proper handling of food items, and cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms of norovirus usually begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure and last from 1 to 3 days. Most people recover without treatment, but vulnerable populations, such as young children, older adults, and those with underlying health conditions, may experience severe dehydration that requires medical attention.

To prevent the spread of the virus, health experts recommend several preventive measures:

Wash your hands effectively with soap and water, always after using a restroom or handling food.

Avoid eating filthy food or polluted water.

Make sure your fruits and veggies are well-cleaned and all your seafood is cooked nicely.

Clean and disinfect contaminated floors or surfaces more frequently in group living spaces, especially.

The current increase in cases indicates the continued need for vigilance and proactive measures to protect public health. Most people recover without complications, but norovirus is a significant health concern because of its high transmission rate and the potential for serious complications in at-risk populations. Transmission risks are set to remain relatively high due to colder temperatures.

