Passive Euthanasia vs Active Euthanasia Explained As Harish Rana’s Landmark Case In India Comes To An End After 13 Years Of Life In Coma

Harish Rana, who was the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, has passed away at AIIMS Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

The Supreme Court of India had permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for the 32-year-old on March 11, 2026. He had remained in a vegetative state for over 13 years with little chance of recovery.

His father, Ashok Rana, earlier told ANI that the family had been fighting the case for three years. “No parent would want this for their child. He was a topper at Panjab University,” he said.

In its March 11 order, the court directed AIIMS Delhi to admit Rana and ensure all necessary procedures were followed for the withdrawal of life support.

What Is Passive Euthanasia?

Passive euthanasia involves withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining treatment, allowing a patient to die naturally. This may include:

Turning off life support systems (like ventilators)

Withholding medications or artificial nutrition

Not performing life-saving surgeries

The intention is not to directly cause death, but to allow the disease to take its natural course.

Key Characteristics:

Considered less controversial in many countries

Often legally permitted under strict guidelines

Requires patient consent or family/legal approval

In India, passive euthanasia was legalized following the landmark Aruna Shanbaug case, where the Supreme Court of India allowed withdrawal of life support under specific conditions. This was later reinforced in 2018 with recognition of living wills, giving individuals the right to refuse treatment in advance.

What Is Active Euthanasia?

Active euthanasia, on the other hand, involves deliberately taking steps to end a person’s life, such as administering a lethal injection or medication.

Key Characteristics:

Direct action to cause death

More ethically and legally controversial

Often equated with assisted suicide

Unlike passive euthanasia, active euthanasia is illegal in India and many other countries. However, it is permitted under strict regulations in places like:

Netherlands

Belgium

Canada

These countries have well-defined frameworks requiring patient consent, medical review, and safeguards against misuse.

Ethical Debate: Letting Die vs Causing Death

The central ethical distinction lies in intent and action:

Passive euthanasia is seen as “letting nature take its course.”

Active euthanasia is viewed as “intervening to cause death.”

Which Is More Acceptable?

Passive euthanasia tends to be more widely accepted because it respects natural death without direct intervention. Active euthanasia, despite offering quicker relief, raises deeper ethical and legal concerns due to its intentional nature.

The debate between passive and active euthanasia ultimately revolves around a complex balance of compassion, ethics, and law. While passive euthanasia is increasingly recognized as a patient’s right in many parts of the world, active euthanasia continues to challenge societal norms and legal frameworks.

ALSO READ: Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS