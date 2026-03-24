Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

HARISH RANA DEATH: Harish Rana, who was the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, has passed away at AIIMS Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

The Supreme Court of India had permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for the 32-year-old on March 11, 2026. He had remained in a vegetative state for over 13 years with little chance of recovery.

His father, Ashok Rana, earlier told ANI that the family had been fighting the case for three years. “No parent would want this for their child. He was a topper at Panjab University,” he said.

In its March 11 order, the court directed AIIMS Delhi to admit Rana and ensure all necessary procedures were followed for the withdrawal of life support.

🚨Family said emotional goodbye Sunday morning before he was taken to AIIMS Delhi. Harish Rana was in vegetative state since 2013 accident. Supreme Court approved India’s first passive euthanasia on March 11, 2026. pic.twitter.com/PbckY8Jvgc — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) March 15, 2026

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)