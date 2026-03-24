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Home > India News > Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

Harish Rana, India’s first passive euthanasia case approved by the Supreme Court, has died at AIIMS Delhi. The 32-year-old had been in a vegetative state for 13 years.

Harish Rana dies at 32 (IMAGE: X)
Harish Rana dies at 32 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: March 24, 2026 17:16:36 IST

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Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

HARISH RANA DEATH: Harish Rana, who was the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, has passed away at AIIMS Delhi, according to news agency PTI.

The Supreme Court of India had permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for the 32-year-old on  March 11, 2026.  He had remained in a vegetative state for over 13 years with little chance of recovery.

His father, Ashok Rana, earlier told ANI that the family had been fighting the case for three years. “No parent would want this for their child. He was a topper at Panjab University,” he said.

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In its March 11 order, the court directed AIIMS Delhi to admit Rana and ensure all necessary procedures were followed for the withdrawal of life support.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

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Tags: Harish Rana ageHarish Rana caseHarish Rana dieshome-hero-pos-1passive euthanasia

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Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

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Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

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Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS
Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS
Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS
Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

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