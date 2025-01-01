Struggling To Quit Smoking? Here Is How Smartwatches Can Help

A groundbreaking study from the University of Bristol suggests that smartwatches equipped with motion-sensing software could provide the timely support needed to overcome the habit of smoking.

Smartwatches could become an effective aid for people trying to quit smoking, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol. The study explored the use of pioneering motion sensor software installed on smartwatches to detect the specific hand movements associated with smoking.

When cigarette use is detected, the smartwatch displays an alert and vibrates, accompanied by a supportive text message designed by smokers and former smokers. Messages include motivational prompts like, “Stopping smoking lets you breathe more easily … Quitting is good,” as well as personalized data such as the number of cigarettes smoked and the total drags taken in a day.

A Just-in-Time Intervention

The app, believed to be the first of its kind to run entirely on a smartwatch without needing a smartphone, aims to prevent smoking relapses by delivering real-time interventions.

“An initial lapse is a vulnerable moment for those trying to quit, as it often leads to a full relapse,” explained Chris Stone, a researcher with the University of Bristol’s Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group. “If we can identify this point of lapse and deliver an intervention precisely at that moment, we have a unique opportunity to improve the success of the quit attempt.”

Stone highlighted that the design leverages the latest thinking in behavior change, combining convenience with minimal user burden. “In doing so, we aim to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” he added.

Smoking Study Findings and Feedback

The study, published in JMIR Formative Research, involved 18 participants aged 18 to 70 who smoked more than 10 cigarettes daily using their right hand. Participants wore a TicWatch equipped with the app for two weeks and then completed a 27-question survey.

Key findings include:

Acceptance and Engagement: 66% of participants found the smartwatch acceptable to use with the motion sensor software, and 61% felt the messages were relevant to them.

Positive Outcomes: Many participants reported that the app raised their awareness of smoking, encouraged them to think about quitting, and provided constant motivation.

Many participants reported that the app raised their awareness of smoking, encouraged them to think about quitting, and provided constant motivation. Challenges: Some participants noted that repeated messages lost their impact, while others felt the messages were not delivered quickly enough, lacked variety, or were too vague.

The researchers are now planning a longer-term trial to evaluate the app’s effectiveness and explore the use of a broader range of messages.

Expert Opinions on Smoking Cessation Tools

Alizée Froguel, Prevention Policy Manager at Cancer Research UK, expressed optimism about the findings. “This study shows that smartwatches could be a useful method to help people quit smoking, but more research is needed to understand how effective they are,” she said.

Froguel emphasized the importance of accessing available resources: “There are many tools to help people quit, and getting support from your free local stop-smoking service will give you the best chance of stopping successfully.”

