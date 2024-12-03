Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why FSSAI Has Classified Packaged Water As A ‘High-Risk’ – What You Need To Know

FSSAI has categorized packaged drinking and mineral water as 'High-Risk Foods,' requiring mandatory audits to ensure safety and prevent contamination.

Why FSSAI Has Classified Packaged Water As A ‘High-Risk’ – What You Need To Know

In a move aimed at ensuring better safety standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has categorized packaged drinking water and mineral water under the ‘High-Risk’ food category. This decision comes as part of a broader effort to enhance consumer protection by subjecting these popular products to mandatory inspections and third-party audits.

FSSAI’s recent order aims to address concerns regarding the absence of mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for some products. With growing concerns over water safety, FSSAI has taken action by categorizing packaged drinking and mineral water as high-risk foods that must undergo stringent regulatory oversight.

What Does ‘High-Risk’ Category Mean?

The ‘High-Risk’ designation is not a trivial matter. This category refers to foods that, when improperly handled or contaminated, can cause significant harm to health. These include foods that support the growth of harmful bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning, infections, and even fatalities.

FSSAI has emphasized that packaged water falls into this group due to the potential for bacterial contamination if not stored, handled, or processed correctly. The move is part of a growing recognition of the need to ensure that packaged water meets high safety standards, especially as cases of foodborne illness related to water contamination are reported more frequently.

MUST READ: Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

The high-risk category also includes items such as meat, chicken, and vegetables, which need to be kept in hygienic conditions and separated from raw food to prevent cross-contamination. The goal of these measures is to prevent incidents like food poisoning, which can be life-threatening.

FSSAI’s New Auditing Rules

As per the new guidelines, all manufacturers of packaged drinking water and mineral water will be subject to annual audits by third-party agencies recognized by FSSAI. This means that every bottle of water on the market will now undergo rigorous checks to ensure it meets safety standards.

The FSSAI’s action underscores the increasing importance of maintaining hygiene and quality control, especially for consumables like water that people often take for granted.

The Impact Of This Decision

The impact of this decision extends beyond just the water industry. With foodborne illnesses being a serious concern in India, FSSAI’s move to tighten the reins on packaged water is a reminder of the importance of safety, hygiene, and regulation. The health risks associated with contaminated water are all too real, and this initiative by FSSAI will help safeguard consumers against potentially harmful practices in the food and beverage industry.

The FSSAI‘s decision to treat packaged drinking water as a high-risk food category is a significant step towards improving food safety standards in India. As the country continues to grapple with foodborne illnesses, this move ensures that consumers can trust the water they drink. By introducing mandatory audits and improving regulation, FSSAI is holding manufacturers accountable for providing safe, clean water to the public.

ALSO READ: How Cancer Cells Survive Starvation And Chemotherapy | EXPLAINED

Filed under

Food FSSAI Packaged Water water

Advertisement

Also Read

EU Considers Easing Protections For Grey Wolves Amid Rising Conflict

EU Considers Easing Protections For Grey Wolves Amid Rising Conflict

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As The Big Bad Villain? Here’s The Truth

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As...

How Social Media Is Shaping Bengaluru Weddings: 30% More Guests, 12% Smaller Budgets – What’s Driving This Trend?

How Social Media Is Shaping Bengaluru Weddings: 30% More Guests, 12% Smaller Budgets – What’s...

Who Is Venkata Datta Sai: PV Sindhu’s Fiancé And Former IPL Team Member

Who Is Venkata Datta Sai: PV Sindhu’s Fiancé And Former IPL Team Member

Why Military Experts Believe World War 3 ‘Has Already Started’

Why Military Experts Believe World War 3 ‘Has Already Started’

Entertainment

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As The Big Bad Villain? Here’s The Truth

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A U-Turn, Says People Misread It

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Dance to Pahadi Song with Wife Sakshi Goes Viral; Fans Adore the ‘Beautiful Moment’

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Dance to Pahadi Song with Wife Sakshi Goes Viral; Fans Adore the

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox