Why FSSAI Has Classified Packaged Water As A ‘High-Risk’ – What You Need To Know

In a move aimed at ensuring better safety standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has categorized packaged drinking water and mineral water under the ‘High-Risk’ food category. This decision comes as part of a broader effort to enhance consumer protection by subjecting these popular products to mandatory inspections and third-party audits.

FSSAI’s recent order aims to address concerns regarding the absence of mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for some products. With growing concerns over water safety, FSSAI has taken action by categorizing packaged drinking and mineral water as high-risk foods that must undergo stringent regulatory oversight.

What Does ‘High-Risk’ Category Mean?

The ‘High-Risk’ designation is not a trivial matter. This category refers to foods that, when improperly handled or contaminated, can cause significant harm to health. These include foods that support the growth of harmful bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning, infections, and even fatalities.

FSSAI has emphasized that packaged water falls into this group due to the potential for bacterial contamination if not stored, handled, or processed correctly. The move is part of a growing recognition of the need to ensure that packaged water meets high safety standards, especially as cases of foodborne illness related to water contamination are reported more frequently.

MUST READ: Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

The high-risk category also includes items such as meat, chicken, and vegetables, which need to be kept in hygienic conditions and separated from raw food to prevent cross-contamination. The goal of these measures is to prevent incidents like food poisoning, which can be life-threatening.

FSSAI’s New Auditing Rules

As per the new guidelines, all manufacturers of packaged drinking water and mineral water will be subject to annual audits by third-party agencies recognized by FSSAI. This means that every bottle of water on the market will now undergo rigorous checks to ensure it meets safety standards.

The FSSAI’s action underscores the increasing importance of maintaining hygiene and quality control, especially for consumables like water that people often take for granted.

The Impact Of This Decision

The impact of this decision extends beyond just the water industry. With foodborne illnesses being a serious concern in India, FSSAI’s move to tighten the reins on packaged water is a reminder of the importance of safety, hygiene, and regulation. The health risks associated with contaminated water are all too real, and this initiative by FSSAI will help safeguard consumers against potentially harmful practices in the food and beverage industry.

The FSSAI‘s decision to treat packaged drinking water as a high-risk food category is a significant step towards improving food safety standards in India. As the country continues to grapple with foodborne illnesses, this move ensures that consumers can trust the water they drink. By introducing mandatory audits and improving regulation, FSSAI is holding manufacturers accountable for providing safe, clean water to the public.

ALSO READ: How Cancer Cells Survive Starvation And Chemotherapy | EXPLAINED