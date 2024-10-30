Momo Investigation Begins By FSSAI And GHMC After Death Of One And Food Poisoning

This action follows several reports of illness among individuals who consumed momos at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills. GHMC’s Food Safety Wing traced the cases to vendors operating as WOW Hot Momos and Delhi Hot Momos.

In light of recent food poisoning cases linked to momo stalls in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have initiated a targeted inspection drive across the city to address food safety concerns.

GHMC officials conducted visits to Swathi Hospital and Tanvir Hospital, where they confirmed that 13 people were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning reportedly connected to the same vendor. To gain more insight, GHMC officials spoke with affected patients and consulted with medical professionals treating them.

As part of the city-wide inspection, GHMC visited 110 momo stalls across Hyderabad on Tuesday to evaluate food safety practices. They collected 69 samples for testing to verify adherence to health standards and detect any possible contamination.

In a preventive effort, GHMC and FSSAI officials also engaged with food vendors, providing guidance on crucial hygiene and sanitation protocols to reduce contamination risks and maintain higher food safety standards across Hyderabad’s street food sector.

