Will Air Pollution Impact Weight Gain And Hormonal Health?

The persistent haze over Delhi-NCR has become an alarming health issue, with air quality levels in the “very poor” category. Beyond its well-documented effects on respiratory and cardiovascular health, experts are now warning of its lesser-known impacts on metabolism, hormonal health, and even obesity.

On Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 371, with several areas such as Jahangirpuri and Mundka crossing the hazardous threshold of 400. The smog blanketing the city is not just a discomfort but a precursor to long-term health complications.

The Air Pollution-Obesity Connection

“Air pollution doesn’t just affect your lungs—it affects your entire body, including your metabolism,” explains Dr. Priya Mehta, an endocrinologist based in Delhi. Studies suggest that pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide can disrupt the body’s natural processes, leading to systemic inflammation and oxidative stress. These changes, in turn, impact weight regulation and hormonal balance.

“Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to metabolic dysfunction by altering the fat tissue environment, increasing inflammation, and influencing insulin resistance,” adds Dr. Mehta. This metabolic disruption is a key factor in weight gain and the onset of obesity.

Inflammation: A Hidden Culprit

Respiratory specialists emphasize that inflammation plays a central role. “Breathing polluted air triggers inflammatory markers in the blood,” says Dr. Anil Kapoor, a pulmonologist at a leading hospital. “These markers can influence multiple systems in the body, worsening cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and blood sugar control, which are central to metabolic syndrome.”

Sedentary behavior induced by poor air quality also exacerbates the issue. When air pollution causes symptoms like breathlessness or coughing, individuals are less likely to engage in physical activity, indirectly contributing to weight gain.

Hormonal Health at Risk

The effects of toxic air extend to hormonal health, with potential disruptions in fertility and conception rates. “Long-term exposure to pollutants has been linked to hormonal imbalances that may affect reproductive health,” says Dr. Neha Kapoor, an obstetrician and gynecologist. This disruption could lead to lower fertility rates and other reproductive challenges.

What Can Be Done?

Experts recommend immediate preventive measures to mitigate these risks:

Stay Indoors: Avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, particularly early morning and evening.

Invest in Air Purifiers: Ensure better indoor air quality with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifiers.

Maintain a Healthy Diet: Antioxidant-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts, can help counteract the oxidative stress caused by pollution.

Regular Exercise Indoors: While outdoor exercise is discouraged during high pollution levels, indoor workouts can help maintain physical activity.

A Call for Urgent Action

While personal preventive measures are essential, experts stress the need for systemic solutions. Stronger policies to regulate emissions, reduce vehicular pollution, and promote cleaner energy alternatives are crucial for long-term health outcomes.

“Air pollution isn’t just a respiratory challenge—it’s a full-body problem,” Dr. Mehta concludes. “Addressing its impact requires awareness at both the individual and policy levels.”

As Delhi continues to grapple with poor air quality, the message from health professionals is clear: tackling air pollution is no longer optional—it’s a necessity for a healthier future.

