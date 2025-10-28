LIVE TV
Home > HTDS News > 'Managing Innovative AI Projects,' Provides the First Complete Framework to Tackle the 85% Failure Rate in AI Initiatives

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 28, 2025 17:19:08 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28: Jayakumar K R and Prof. Alain Abran today announced the release of their groundbreaking new book, “Managing Innovative AI Projects: The Imperative for AI-Specific Project Management.” This essential guide addresses the critical industry crisis where an estimated 85% of AI projects fail, not due to flawed technology, but due to the misapplication of traditional project management methods. It is the first book of its kind to deliver a comprehensive, process-driven framework designed specifically for the unique complexities of artificial intelligence initiatives.

Drawing on decades of combined experience in software engineering and metrics, the authors provide a vital field guide for leaders. The book moves beyond theory to offer actionable strategies, including a scalable AI Project Life Cycle (APLC), tailored risk mitigation for technical and ethical challenges, and a robust set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). It equips project leaders, C-suite executives, and technical teams to successfully shepherd AI projects from concept to value realisation, ensuring they are not only innovative but also trustworthy, scalable, and successful.

Endorsements from industry leaders underscore the book’s practical value.  Sankaran Venkatramani, Partner at KPMG India, calls it  “an indispensable guide… a strategic compass from concept to successful deployment,” while Kevin Moran, Business & Technology Executive in the USA, praises it as “a practical, accessible guide… a valuable reference for project leaders seeking to maximise the business, research, and ethical benefits of AI initiatives.

“Managing Innovative AI Projects” is available now in India in paperback and hardcover via Notion Press, priced at Rs. 399 and 499, respectively. The Kindle edition and international paperback are available globally on Amazon.

Purchase Links:

About the Authors

Jayakumar K R is a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in software product development and AI and leads the AI Task Force at COSMIC. Jayakumar holds a PhD from École de Technologie Supérieure – University of Quebec (Canada), along with several professional certifications. Deeply committed to mentoring students and emerging professionals, and an avid writer, he shares his insights regularly through his WordPress blog, blending thought leadership with practical guidance.

Prof. Alain Abran is an Emeritus Professor and a pioneering figure in software engineering and measurement, co-inventor of the COSMIC Function Point method. Prof. Abran served as executive co-editor of the Guide to the Software Engineering Body of Knowledge (SWEBOK) (www.swebok.org), a globally recognised reference in the field. He is also the author of a number of books: Software Project Estimation and Software Metrics & Software Metrology, Software Maintenance Management: Evaluation & Continuous Improvements (all published by Wiley) and COSMIC Function Points: Theory & Advanced Practices (published by CRC Press).

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 5:19 PM IST
