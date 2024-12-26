11 Cops Suspended After Man Hurls Slippers Towards Judge

A disturbing series of events unfolded at a court in Thane district, Maharashtra, leading to the suspension of 11 policemen.

A disturbing series of events unfolded at a court in Thane district, Maharashtra, leading to the suspension of 11 policemen.

The incidents, which occurred on December 21, have raised concerns about the effectiveness of security measures in place at the court.

The first incident involved a man who hurled his slippers at Additional District and Sessions Judge RG Waghmare in Kalyan. The man’s actions were reportedly motivated by frustration over the court’s response to his request for a change of table. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

However, the incident was followed by an even more alarming discovery. A video emerged on social media showing a private guard roaming the court premises with a gun, which is strictly prohibited. This blatant disregard for security protocols has sparked outrage and raised questions about the competence of the security personnel.

In response to these incidents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende announced the suspension of 11 policemen, including a police officer. The suspended personnel were responsible for maintaining order and security on the court campus.

According to DCP Zende, the suspension was necessary due to prima facie evidence of negligence and dereliction of duty.

The incidents have highlighted the need for more stringent security measures and greater accountability within the police department.

The suspension of the policemen is a step in the right direction, but it is essential that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents. This will help identify the root causes of the security lapses and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

In conclusion, the incidents at the Thane court are a wake-up call for the authorities to reassess their security protocols and ensure that the safety and security of the court premises are maintained at all times.

Read More: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh: A Visionary Leader Who Transformed India’s Economy