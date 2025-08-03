11 Dead, 4 Critical After SUV Falls Into Canal in Gonda, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

A tragic accident took place on Sunday, August 3, under the Itia Thok Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. A Bolero vehicle carrying 15 people lost control and plunged into a canal near Belwa Bahuta village. The passengers were devotees travelling to offer prayers at Prithvinath Temple. The incident led to the deaths of 11 people. Four others, who sustained critical injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital. The police and villagers reached the site immediately and helped rescue the victims from the submerged vehicle.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 3, 2025

Police Confirms Cause and Rescue Details

Station House Officer (SHO) Krishn Gopal Rai of Itiathok Police Station confirmed that the vehicle was travelling from Sihagaon village. The devotees were on their way to the Prithvinath Temple in Khargupur when the accident occurred. SHO Rai stated that the Bolero lost control and fell into the canal. Rescue teams, with help from local villagers, recovered 11 bodies from the vehicle. They rescued four people in serious condition and took them to the hospital for immediate treatment. The authorities sent the bodies for postmortem and have started a formal investigation into the accident.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: 11 people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 5… pic.twitter.com/qePfWaUbK6 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Immediate Action

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and took immediate steps to ensure relief efforts. He directed officials to reach the spot quickly and begin rescue operations. He also instructed them to provide full medical support to those injured. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) reported that the government is closely monitoring the situation. Emergency teams and local administration officials are working together to manage the site and assist the families of the deceased.

Ex-Gratia Relief Announced for Victims’ Families

CM Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance for the families who lost their loved ones in the accident. He declared Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to each of the deceased’s families. “The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families,” he posted on X. He also mentioned that the injured are receiving proper treatment. CM Yogi prayed for the peace of the departed souls and the strength of the affected families to bear the loss.