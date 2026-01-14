LIVE TV
Home > India > '114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore': India's Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet

‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet

India is set to consider a massive ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a high-level Defence Ministry meeting scheduled later this week. If cleared, the agreement would mark the largest defence acquisition in the country’s history.

‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet (Pic Credits: X)
‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 14, 2026 23:06:17 IST

‘114 Rafale Fighter Jets Worth Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore’: India’s Biggest-Ever Defence Deal To Be Discussed At Ministry Meet

India is set to consider a massive ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a high-level Defence Ministry meeting scheduled later this week. If cleared, the agreement would mark the largest defence acquisition in the country’s history.

According to defence sources, the jets will be manufactured in India under a government-to-government framework, with indigenous components accounting for about 30% of the aircraft.

Fly-Away Jets, Weapon Integration On Agenda

The proposal also includes the purchase of 12 to 18 Rafale fighters in fly-away condition to meet the Indian Air Force’s immediate operational requirements. New Delhi has further sought France’s approval to integrate Indian-made weapons and indigenous systems into the aircraft, though the core source codes will remain with the French side.

The matter is expected to be discussed in detail at the upcoming ministry meeting, after which it would require final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Deal Moves Ahead Despite US, Russian Offers

The Rafale push comes even as the United States and Russia have offered their fifth-generation fighters, the F-35 and Su-57, respectively, to the IAF. Despite these proposals, India appears inclined to expand its Rafale fleet, citing proven performance and operational familiarity.

Once approved, the deal would raise India’s total Rafale strength to 176 aircraft. The IAF currently operates 36 Rafales, while the Indian Navy placed an order for 26 naval variants last year.

Boost For Domestic Industry And Fleet Modernisation

French manufacturer Dassault Aviation is also planning to establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for Rafale’s M-88 engines in Hyderabad. Indian aerospace companies, including Tata, are expected to play a key role in manufacturing and support activities.

The proposal gained momentum after Rafale jets reportedly performed strongly during Operation Sindoor, where their Spectra electronic warfare systems successfully countered advanced air-to-air missile threats.

India’s push to accelerate fighter induction comes amid rising regional security challenges. The IAF’s future fleet is expected to centre on Su-30 MKIs, Rafales, and indigenous platforms. India has already ordered 180 LCA Tejas Mark 1A jets and plans to induct a home-grown fifth-generation fighter aircraft in significant numbers after 2035.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 11:05 PM IST
Tags: defence-ministryindiaIndian Air ForceRafale fighter jetRafale fighter jets

QUICK LINKS