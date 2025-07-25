Home > India > 12 Indians Missing In Russia: AAP RS MP Sant Seechewal Raises Alarm Over Stranded Indians In Russia In Parliament, Govt Responds

During Question Hour in Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal raised concerns over 12 Indian nationals who remain missing after being reportedly recruited into the Russian army. Seechewal urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate and serious steps to trace and rescue them.

Published By: Simran Babbar
Published: July 25, 2025 17:01:00 IST

Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal raised the issue of stranded Indians serving in the Russian army during Question Hour in Parliament, urging the Ministry of External Affairs to address the matter seriously. 

Although the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament has been disrupted by repeated uproars, the government is still obligated to answer written questions posed by Members of Parliament.

Sant Seechewal questioned the Ministry of External Affairs about why the families of these stranded Indians have not been receiving updates regarding their whereabouts. He also asked what measures the Indian government is taking to assist these Indian citizens — including ensuring their safe return, arranging their travel, providing legal aid abroad, and supporting them in such sensitive circumstances. Furthermore, he sought clarification on the obstacles faced by the government in repatriating these Indians and the actions being taken to overcome those challenges.
Responding to Sant Seechewal’s written query during the Monsoon Session, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the House that 127 Indian citizens had been part of the Russian armed forces. Out of these, 98 have already returned, while 13 still remain in Russian service — with 12 of them officially reported missing by the Russian side.

The Minister stated that Russian authorities have been urged to provide regular updates about the missing individuals and ensure their safety, well-being, and early release. For those whose services with the Russian armed forces have concluded, the Indian Embassy in Russia has been facilitating their return by arranging travel documents and, where necessary, providing flight tickets.

He emphasized that the safety and welfare of all Indian nationals abroad remain the highest priority for the Indian government, and any request for assistance is acted upon promptly.

It is worth noting that, in the past, Sant Seechewal personally helped two families by arranging tickets for their members to travel to Moscow, as their relatives had been recruited into the Russian army. To ensure these young men faced no difficulties in Russia, Sant Seechewal also wrote to the Indian Embassy, requesting assistance so they could locate and support their loved ones.

