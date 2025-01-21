14 Naxalites Killed In Joint Police Encounter In Odisha And Chhattisgarh

The operation, which targeted Maoist insurgents in the region, began after intelligence inputs indicated a significant Maoist presence in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh.

A joint operation by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police, along with CRPF personnel, led to the deaths of at least 14 outlawed Maoists early on Tuesday morning in the border areas of Nuapada district in Odisha and Gariabandh district in Chhattisgarh.

The operation, which targeted Maoist insurgents in the region, began after intelligence inputs indicated a significant Maoist presence in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, located just five kilometers from the Odisha border. The joint forces included the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police, the E-30 force of Chhattisgarh Police, and the CRPF.

During the operation, two women Maoist fighters were neutralized on Monday. The ensuing exchange of fire on Tuesday morning resulted in the deaths of 12 additional Maoist militants. The security forces also recovered a significant stockpile of arms, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including an SLR, during the encounter.

A large-scale search operation is currently ongoing in the region, with the possibility of discovering more Maoist casualties. Authorities suspect that high-ranking Maoist leaders might be among those killed or wounded in the firefight.

This joint operation is part of a series of security efforts against Maoist insurgents. In 2024, the combined forces killed six Maoists, arrested eight, and saw 24 insurgents surrender. In 2025, the death toll has already risen to 14, marking a significant blow to the insurgent group in the region.

