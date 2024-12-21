Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
15 Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Punjab’s Mohali: Rescue Operations Underway

A multi-storey building in Mohali, Punjab, collapsed, leaving 15 people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue teams, including the Indian Army and NDRF, are working to find survivors. Preliminary reports suggest the collapse may have been triggered by excavation work near the building.

15 Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Punjab’s Mohali: Rescue Operations Underway

In a tragic incident in Punjab’s Mohali district, a multi-storey building collapsed on the evening of December 20, trapping at least 15 people under the debris. The collapse took place near Sohana, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, a region of Mohali. As of now, rescue teams are working tirelessly to search for survivors.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Indian Army promptly deployed specialist engineering equipment at around 7:30 PM to help with the rescue operation. In addition, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have joined the efforts to extricate those trapped. Authorities are working around the clock to locate and rescue potential survivors from the wreckage.

Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, along with Anandpur Sahib MP Malwinder Singh Kang and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, are closely monitoring the rescue operations at the site. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been actively involved as well, assuring the public that all resources are being utilized to locate survivors and that those responsible for the collapse will be held accountable.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

In a post shared on X, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his concerns, stating, “Sad news has been received that a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration.” He also sent out a prayer for the safety of those trapped and assured that action would be taken against the culprits once the cause is determined.

Initial reports suggest that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area, possibly weakening its structural integrity. Local media reports further reveal that a gym was operating on all three floors of the collapsed building, though it is not clear whether anyone was inside at the time of the collapse.

A resident who witnessed the incident described hearing a loud noise when the building came down. The ongoing investigation into the cause of the collapse is still in its early stages, with authorities working to gather more information.

The rescue efforts continue, and local officials are urging the public to cooperate with authorities. The incident has raised serious questions about building safety and construction practices in the area, and authorities are vowing to take swift action as the investigation unfolds.

