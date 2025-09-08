20 senior advocates issue joint statement on B. Sudarshan Reddy and Lalu Prasad Yadav meeting

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Twenty leading senior advocates of India on Monday issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over B. Sudarshan Reddy, INDI Alliance’s Vice-Presidential candidate and former Supreme Court Judge, holding a private meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been convicted in the fodder scam involving the embezzlement of public funds.

“It is dismaying to note that B. Sudarshan Reddy, INDI Alliance’s joint candidate, recently had a private meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav stands infamously convicted in the fodder scam case, which involved the embezzlement of about INR 940 Crores of public funds from the State of Bihar,” the senior advocates said in a joint statement.

They further said that this consultation cannot be justified by citing electoral considerations, as Yadav is neither a Member of Parliament nor is he eligible to vote in the Vice-Presidential electoral college. “The meeting, therefore, appears to serve no legitimate political purpose,” the statement read.

Calling their meeting of dubious nature, the statement read, “For someone of Reddy’s stature, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and his ambition, which is to occupy of one of the nation’s highest constitutional offices, an engagement of such dubious nature raises serious questions about his judgment and propriety.”

Raising concerns over his judicial background, advocates said, “It is particularly worrying that despite his distinguished judicial background, Mr. Reddy has independently associated with an individual whose criminal actions have been confirmed by Indian courts.”

“What is equally telling is the silence of certain factions, who are usually up-in-arms at far lesser allegations. This incident only re-confirms the partisan nature of those who position themselves as self-proclaimed custodians of constitutional morality. It reveals their willingness to overlook serious lapses for self-serving interest and political convenience,” the statement further read.

The advocates further said that this act by Reddy has harmed national interest through corruption and speaks volumes about his intentions.

“Regardless of this conspicuous silence, Reddy’s decision to associate with convicted individuals who have demonstrably harmed national interests through corruption, speaks volumes about his intentions and allegiances. This lapse, by an individual seeking to occupy an influential and prestigious constitutional post, represents a fundamental error in judgment, one that the public is bound to evaluate fully,” the statement further read. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.