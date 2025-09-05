24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime

Uttar Pradesh police reported a chilling case of suspected honour killing in Aliyapur village under Pali police station limits. A 24-year-old IAS aspirant, identified as Manvi Mishra, was allegedly shot dead by her differently abled brother.

Police also accused her mother of helping in the killing. Initially, the family tried to pass off her death as suicide. However, forensic examinations raised suspicion after experts confirmed that the bullet entered from the left side of her head while the pistol was discovered in her right hand. The woman was found dead at her parents’ home on Sunday morning.

Suspected Suicide, Turned Out To Be Murder

Investigating officer, stated that the woman’s family initially claimed she died by suicide, but the investigation suggested otherwise. Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said she was allegedly killed for marrying against her family’s wishes.

The IAS aspirant had married Abhinav Katiyar, a government school principal from Bareilly, in January 2025 through an Arya Samaj ceremony followed by court registration. Police believe the marriage caused anger within her family.

Investigators recorded statements from relatives and gathered forensic evidence that pointed towards honour killing. The case triggered shock and condemnation in the region.

Brother Confesses to Crime During Interrogation

During interrogation, the aspirant’s brother, Ashutosh Mishra, confessed to shooting her with a country-made pistol. Police arrested him after the confession and seized the weapon. Authorities also arrested her mother for alleged conspiracy in the killing.

Officials confirmed that the mother helped her son plan the crime. Police said the victim had been staying with her parents while preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Investigators stated that her marital decision clashed with family expectations, leading to the murder.

Both accused remain in police custody, and further investigation is underway to determine additional details of the case.

Honour Killing Case Adds to Rising Concerns in UP

The killing of IAS aspirant Manvi Mishra comes only days after another suspected honour killing in Hathras district. In that case, a 19-year-old girl from Aligarh was reportedly murdered and beheaded by her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather.

