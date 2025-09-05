LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > India > 24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime

24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime

Police in Uttar Pradesh reported a suspected honour killing in Aliyapur village, where 24-year-old IAS aspirant Manvi Mishra was shot dead by her brother. Investigators said her mother helped plan the killing. The family first claimed it was suicide, but forensic reports showed otherwise. Police confirmed that Manvi married government school principal Abhinav Katiyar in January, against her family’s wishes.

IAS Aspirant Shot Dead in UP
IAS Aspirant Shot Dead in UP

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 5, 2025 00:57:33 IST

Uttar Pradesh police reported a chilling case of suspected honour killing in Aliyapur village under Pali police station limits. A 24-year-old IAS aspirant, identified as Manvi Mishra, was allegedly shot dead by her differently abled brother.

Police also accused her mother of helping in the killing. Initially, the family tried to pass off her death as suicide. However, forensic examinations raised suspicion after experts confirmed that the bullet entered from the left side of her head while the pistol was discovered in her right hand. The woman was found dead at her parents’ home on Sunday morning.

Suspected Suicide, Turned Out To Be Murder

Investigating officer, stated that the woman’s family initially claimed she died by suicide, but the investigation suggested otherwise. Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said she was allegedly killed for marrying against her family’s wishes.

The IAS aspirant had married Abhinav Katiyar, a government school principal from Bareilly, in January 2025 through an Arya Samaj ceremony followed by court registration. Police believe the marriage caused anger within her family.

Investigators recorded statements from relatives and gathered forensic evidence that pointed towards honour killing. The case triggered shock and condemnation in the region.

Brother Confesses to Crime During Interrogation

During interrogation, the aspirant’s brother, Ashutosh Mishra, confessed to shooting her with a country-made pistol. Police arrested him after the confession and seized the weapon. Authorities also arrested her mother for alleged conspiracy in the killing.

Officials confirmed that the mother helped her son plan the crime. Police said the victim had been staying with her parents while preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Investigators stated that her marital decision clashed with family expectations, leading to the murder.

Both accused remain in police custody, and further investigation is underway to determine additional details of the case.

Honour Killing Case Adds to Rising Concerns in UP

The killing of IAS aspirant Manvi Mishra comes only days after another suspected honour killing in Hathras district. In that case, a 19-year-old girl from Aligarh was reportedly murdered and beheaded by her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather.

Must Read: BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered

Tags: IAS Aspirant KilledUP Crime

RELATED News

Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
No Warning, No Rescue: Srinagar’s Taigan Submerged In Floodwaters
Meghalaya CM Discusses Key State Issues With Union Home Minister Amit Shah

LATEST NEWS

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime
24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime
24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime
24 Year Old -IAS Aspirant Shot Dead, Disabled Brother And Mother Involved In The Crime

QUICK LINKS