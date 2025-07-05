Live Tv
Home > India > 36 Injured As Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide During Breakfast Halt

36 Injured As Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide During Breakfast Halt

At least 36 pilgrims were injured during the Amarnath Yatra when a parked bus slipped due to brake failure and collided with another in Ramban. Swift rescue by locals and authorities followed. No deaths reported. Safety checks and an investigation are now underway.

36 Amarnath pilgrims injured as parked bus rolls downhill due to brake failure, hitting another. Swift rescue by police, locals; no deaths reported. Safety checks now mandated by authorities.
Two buses collided near Ramban during a breakfast halt, injuring 36 pilgrims. One bus slipped downhill due to brake failure. Swift rescue by locals and police saved lives. Authorities promise stricter safety checks ahead.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 12:16:43 IST

In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 36 people were hurt after two buses carrying pilgrims collided during a brief breakfast stop close to the Ramban neighborhood. One bus, which had evidently been stopped without using the brakes, started to slip downhill about 7:45 a.m. and struck a car parked in front of it.

Pilgrims who had stepped out to stretch or eat were caught off guard. The sudden impact caused people to fall, some getting pinned or knocked down. Rescue teams rushed to the scene, and injured pilgrims were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Amarnath Bus Accident Triggered by Brake Failure

According to early reports from officials on the ground, the accident happened because one of the buses wasn’t properly secured after parking. Left on a sloping road, it rolled down and slammed into another parked bus. The incident was most severe for a number of people who were very close by or trying to board again.

Doctors treating the injured confirmed that most suffered fractures, head injuries, and deep bruises, but thankfully, there have been no reported deaths. The scene, however, was distressing with scattered belongings, shattered windows, and injured devotees crying out in shock.

Amarnath Bus Accident: Swift Rescue Ops by Police and Locals

The Amarnath bus tragedy prompted immediate action from the army, police, and residents to conduct quick rescue operations. They quickly pulled the injured out of harm’s way and coordinated with emergency services. Twelve seriously injured pilgrims were shifted to District Hospital Ramban, while others received first aid at the spot. Temporary medical camps were organized there to help those who could still go on their yatra.

The administration has now promised additional safety checks in the future and has started an investigation. Before proceeding, authorities have advised all transport operators to check tires, brakes, and other necessary components one more time. Discussions are in progress to establish more secure, closely watched parking lots along the route.

