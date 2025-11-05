LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > India > 4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

The Chief Minister also invoked emotional sentiments, alleging KTR sidelined his own sister Kavitha over asset disputes and criticized the BRS for “trying to exploit sentiment despite disrespecting women within their own family.

CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe (ANI)
CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe (ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: November 5, 2025 09:50:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday vowed that the state government will sanction 4,000 houses to eligible beneficiaries in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency soon after the by-election. Addressing a corner meeting at Rahmat Nagar as part of the campaign, he appealed to voters to elect Congress candidate Naveen Yadav to “continue development with people’s government support.”

Highlighting the welfare push under his administration, the Chief Minister said the constituency had already received 14,197 new ration cards, 200 units of free power for 25,925 families, and 23,311 quintals of fine rice distributed every month to the poor. “This is the model of governance we promised welfare at the doorstep,” he said.

Taking aim at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Revanth accused the Centre of blocking a probe into the alleged Kaleshwaram scam. He challenged the Union Minister to file a CBI case against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao before November 11. “The BJP called Kaleshwaram an ATM for the KCR family. They threatened jail within 48 hours if cases reached CBI. Now they are silent,” he remarked.

He also questioned the delay in clearance to arrest BRS working president K T Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case. “We sought Governor’s approval two months ago, but there is no action. Why are Kishan Reddy and Amit Shah silent?” he asked, alleging the BRS “car turns into a lotus when it reaches Delhi,” hinting at a BJP–BRS understanding.

Revanth further claimed that BRS would eventually merge with BJP, referring to recent remarks made by MLC K Kavitha. He accused KTR of neglecting Jubilee Hills while serving as Municipal Administration Minister, saying he “roamed in luxury cars instead of solving people’s problems.”

The Chief Minister also invoked emotional sentiments, alleging KTR sidelined his own sister Kavitha over asset disputes and criticized the BRS for “trying to exploit sentiment despite disrespecting women within their own family.” He recalled how KCR “humiliated” late Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy’s family. “KTR must come here and apologize by touching his nose on the ground,” he demanded.

Revanth urged voters to back Congress to “ensure development and dignity for all communities, especially women and minorities.”

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 9:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chief-ministerCM Revanth

RELATED News

YS Jagan Slams Govt for ‘Anti-Farmer Policies’; Seeks Immediate Crop Insurance Payouts

Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Horrific Chhattisgarh Accident On Video: Six Killed After Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Bilaspur, Check Railway Helpline Numbers Here

Who Is Shah Bano’s Daughter? Why Has She Sued The Makers Of Movie ‘Haq’?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Abigail Spanberger? Journey, Career & Rise as Virginia’s First Woman Governor

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

Who Is Ghazala Hashmi? Meet Virginia’s First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Making History In American Politics

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Zohran Mamdani: Meet Mira Nair’s Son Who Has Been Elected First Indian-American Muslim Mayor Of New York

Detroit Elects Mary Sheffield As First Woman Mayor In Landmark Win

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

Abigail Spanberger Makes History As Virginia’s First Woman Governor, Democrats Celebrate

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.
4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.
4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.
4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

QUICK LINKS