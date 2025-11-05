4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday vowed that the state government will sanction 4,000 houses to eligible beneficiaries in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency soon after the by-election. Addressing a corner meeting at Rahmat Nagar as part of the campaign, he appealed to voters to elect Congress candidate Naveen Yadav to “continue development with people’s government support.”

Highlighting the welfare push under his administration, the Chief Minister said the constituency had already received 14,197 new ration cards, 200 units of free power for 25,925 families, and 23,311 quintals of fine rice distributed every month to the poor. “This is the model of governance we promised welfare at the doorstep,” he said.

Taking aim at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Revanth accused the Centre of blocking a probe into the alleged Kaleshwaram scam. He challenged the Union Minister to file a CBI case against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao before November 11. “The BJP called Kaleshwaram an ATM for the KCR family. They threatened jail within 48 hours if cases reached CBI. Now they are silent,” he remarked.

He also questioned the delay in clearance to arrest BRS working president K T Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case. “We sought Governor’s approval two months ago, but there is no action. Why are Kishan Reddy and Amit Shah silent?” he asked, alleging the BRS “car turns into a lotus when it reaches Delhi,” hinting at a BJP–BRS understanding.

Revanth further claimed that BRS would eventually merge with BJP, referring to recent remarks made by MLC K Kavitha. He accused KTR of neglecting Jubilee Hills while serving as Municipal Administration Minister, saying he “roamed in luxury cars instead of solving people’s problems.”

The Chief Minister also invoked emotional sentiments, alleging KTR sidelined his own sister Kavitha over asset disputes and criticized the BRS for “trying to exploit sentiment despite disrespecting women within their own family.” He recalled how KCR “humiliated” late Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy’s family. “KTR must come here and apologize by touching his nose on the ground,” he demanded.

Revanth urged voters to back Congress to “ensure development and dignity for all communities, especially women and minorities.”