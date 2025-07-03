Live Tv
8th Pay Commission Update: Pension Restoration, Salary Hike Expected From Jan 2026

8th Pay Commission Update: Pension Restoration, Salary Hike Expected From Jan 2026

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026, potentially bringing salary hikes for central government employees and pensioners. While the government announced the commission in January 2025, it has yet to appoint its chairperson or finalise the Terms of Reference.

8th Pay Commission Update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 15:41:40 IST

The central government employees now can take a sigh of relief as the 8th Pay Commission is expected to take effect from Januart 1, 2026. This will increase the salaries of Lakhs of Central Governmet employees and pensioners. 

The central government had announced the 8th Pay Commission on Jan 16, 2025. The official Terms of Reference (ToR) are still pending. This pay commission, once formalised, will lay out a fresh salary structure, benefits, and revision criteria for central staff and retirees across the country.

Central Staff Demand Change in Commuted Pension Rule

Employees and pensioners have raised key demands ahead of the commission’s implementation. One of the main requests is to reduce the commuted pension recovery period from 15 years to 12 years. This demand aims to ease the financial burden faced by pensioners due to increasing healthcare costs and general inflation. The National Council (JCM) – Staff Side has submitted a detailed list of demands to the government. Among these, the 12-year pension restoration ranks high. This issue was also discussed during the SCOVA meeting held on March 11, 2025.

Central government retirees can choose to take a portion of their pension as a lump sum at the time of retirement. This amount is recovered from their monthly pension over time through deductions. Presently, the deduction continues for a span of 15 years. After this period, the full pension amount is restored to the pensioner. This system, known as pension commutation, allows some financial flexibility at the time of retirement but has drawn criticism for its long recovery period.

Why Pensioners Want the Recovery Period Reduced

Unions argue that a 15-year recovery period no longer suits current economic realities. Rising medical expenses and falling interest rates have made it difficult for pensioners to manage with a reduced monthly pension. They claim that reducing the recovery period to 12 years would offer much-needed financial relief. Pensioners highlight that they lose a significant portion of their pension due to the long-term deduction, impacting their post-retirement quality of life. The issue remains under review as part of the broader 8th Pay Commission deliberations.

While reports initially suggested that the 8th Pay Commission would be implemented from January 1, 2026, ongoing administrative processes may delay its actual rollout. 

