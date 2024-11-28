A blast Reported Near PVR In Delhi’s Prashant Vihar

Along with the Bomb Disposal Squad, several teams from the local police have also been deployed at the scene.

A loud explosion was reported on Thursday in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar neighborhood at 11.48 a.m. The incident occurred near a candy store and a PVR.

“A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 AM today. Fire tenders have reached the site,” Delhi Fire Service said, as quoted by ANI.

Along with the Bomb Disposal Squad, several teams from the local police have also been deployed at the scene in response to the call.

The explosion occurred near the wall, and a white powder-like substance was found on the spot, as per the police sources. Delhi Police is probing the cause of the explosion, and no causality have been reported.

This comes amid a similar bomb explosion that occurred near a CRPF school in Rohini last month. The school’s wall was damaged in the explosion, but no casualties were reported.

