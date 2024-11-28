‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

Priyanka secured a resounding win with a margin of over 4 lakh votes in the recent bypolls, which were held alongside Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In a proud and momentous occasion for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her parliamentary debut, taking her oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha. Representing the Wayanad constituency, Priyanka’s victory marks a significant milestone for the Congress party, as all three prominent members of the Nehru-Gandhi family—Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka herself—are now part of Parliament. Priyanka secured a resounding win with a margin of over 4 lakh votes in the recent bypolls, which were held alongside Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Robert Vadra, who is Priyanka Gandhi’s husband and businessman, shared his thoughts on her parliamentary journey in an exclusive interview with NewsX.

Describing the moment as one of immense pride, Vadra said, “Seeing Priyanka in Parliament is a proud and happy moment for my family, our children, and me. She has always been a source of strength and guidance to many, from her family to party members and beyond. Now, she stands as a beacon of hope, ready to highlight the concerns of the people and hold the government accountable.”

When asked if Priyanka’s entry into active politics could have happened earlier, Vadra acknowledged the possibility. “She could have been in Parliament before, and I’ve always supported the idea. But now that she’s here, she can directly raise people’s issues, question the government, and contribute significantly. Her presence is especially important now as she can add a stronger voice to the Congress in Parliament,” he added, expressing gratitude to the voters of Wayanad for their overwhelming support.

A Boost for the Congress Party

On the impact of Priyanka’s entry on the Congress party’s fortunes, Vadra was optimistic. “Rahul Gandhi’s leadership as Leader of Opposition has already brought a shift in the perception of the Congress. People appreciate his relentless efforts in questioning the government and addressing public concerns. With Priyanka now in Parliament, there’s another powerful voice to further strengthen the party and advocate for the people,” he stated.

While acknowledging the party’s recent challenges, particularly in elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, Vadra expressed confidence in the Congress’s future. He highlighted the need to address public skepticism regarding the electoral process and emphasized the importance of restoring trust in democracy.

Comparisons to Indira Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has often been compared to her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a legacy that resurfaced prominently on social media following her swearing-in. Addressing these comparisons, Vadra said, “While Priyanka has learned from her grandmother, father, mother, and Rahul, she has her own unique abilities and vision. She will not only carry forward the family’s legacy but also carve out her own path in Indian politics.”

With Priyanka’s entry into Parliament, the Congress cadre and supporters across India see renewed hope. As Vadra concluded, “It’s a proud moment for our family, the Congress party, and the people of India. Priyanka’s journey is just beginning, and I believe she will make a lasting impact.”

