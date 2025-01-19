Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
AAP Leaders Make A U-Turn, Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

As the February 5 elections approach, BJP is intensifying its efforts to challenge AAP's dominance, with a three-way contest expected between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

AAP Leaders Make A U-Turn, Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

In a major political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, several key Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kapil Naagar, joined BJP on Sunday. The event was marked by a gathering in the presence of BJP’s Delhi state president, Virendraa Sachdeva. Along with Naagar, more than 100 AAP workers made the shift to BJP, strengthening the party’s position as the February 5 elections approach.

Kapil Naagar, who contested the Delhi Assembly elections twice from the Kamla Nagar ward of the Model Town Legislative Assembly, made his allegiance clear by joining BJP. This move, along with the joining of numerous AAP workers, is seen as a significant blow to the ruling party in Delhi.

Vision On Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas

The event also saw the presence of BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, who is contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections. Bidhuri welcomed the new members and expressed his gratitude to them for joining the party. Addressing the gathering, he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” emphasizing the importance of collective effort in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Bidhuri also took the opportunity to criticize AAP and its leadership, particularly Chief Minister Atishi, who is contesting against him in the Kalkaji constituency. He accused Atishi of neglecting the people of her constituency for the past four and a half years and pointed out the deteriorating infrastructure in the area, including damaged streets, malfunctioning sewer systems, and poor drinking water quality.

With Delhi’s assembly elections scheduled for February 5, and vote counting on February 8, the political atmosphere is heating up. The upcoming polls are shaping up to be a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 years, has faced significant setbacks in recent elections and failed to secure a seat in the 2020 assembly polls, where AAP dominated with 62 seats, leaving the BJP with just eight.

As the election day draws closer, the battle between AAP and BJP intensifies, with both parties vying for control of the national capital.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says, ‘There Are Attempts To Intimidate Us’ After Alleged Stone Attack

