Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says, ‘There Are Attempts To Intimidate Us’ After Alleged Stone Attack

Kejriwal addressed the ongoing political campaign in Delhi, criticizing the BJP’s alleged tactics of violence and personal attacks on political leaders.

On Sunday, January 19, Delhi former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference ahead of Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5 and results to be announced on February 8, 2025. Kejriwal proposed a welfare housing scheme for sanitation workers post-retirement, seeking the Centre’s support to provide affordable homes. He also slammed the BJP, accusing them of using intimidation tactics, including a stone-pelting incident during his campaign, orchestrated by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

Housing Welfare Schemes

While addressing the media, Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the issue of housing challenges faced by sanitation workers post-retirement. Kejriwal emphasized the dire situation, particularly for sanitation workers who, after retirement, are often left without adequate savings or pensions to secure a home. He proposed a welfare housing scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to these workers.

Kejriwal said, “When sanitation workers are employed, they are provided with government housing. However, once they retire, they are often forced to live in slums as their pensions are insufficient to rent or buy a home. I have seen many sanitation workers living in miserable conditions, ‘Jhuggis‘ post-retirement.”

To address this, Kejriwal stated that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre’s cooperation in implementing this scheme. He proposed that the Central Government allocate subsidized land in Delhi, as most land in the city is under its jurisdiction. The Delhi Government, in turn, would construct affordable housing on this land.

Kejriwal elaborated, “The houses will be offered to sanitation workers at highly subsidized rates. They can pay for the homes in easy installments while they are still employed. By the time they retire, they will own the house and can lead a life of dignity.”

The Chief Minister suggested starting this initiative with the sanitation workers of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He expressed optimism about the Central Government’s cooperation, stating, “I hope the Prime Minister will approve this welfare scheme. Once implemented, this initiative can later be extended to other government employees.”

Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP

Apart from the housing scheme, Kejriwal also addressed the ongoing political campaign in Delhi, criticizing the BJP’s alleged tactics. Referring to reports of violence and personal attacks on political leaders, he said, “Delhi has never witnessed such campaigns before. Despite attempts to intimidate us, where an attempt is made to murder a former chief minister. I remain dedicated to the people and to the development of the city.”

Kejriwal concluded his address by affirming his commitment to public welfare and announcing, “We are announcing schemes for the people’s welfare and development. Let others do their campaigns; we will continue to work for the betterment of Delhi.”

On Saturday, Jan 18, the car of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi was stoned In New Delhi constituency during the Delhi election campaign,. AAP has accused the BJP of attacking Kejriwal through the party candidate, Parvesh Verma, and vowed to give a “befitting reply” to Delhi people. AAP alleged that stone-pelting on Kejriwal was orchestrated by Verma’s supporters not to let Kejriwal campaign.

Parvesh Verma reacted, saying that Kejriwal ran over a BJP worker and broke his leg, describing it as “attempt to murder.” He also said he would lodge a complaint against Kejriwal.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Allegedly Attacked By BJP Supporters During Campaign, AAP Claims