AAP Names Manish Sisodia And Avadh Ojha As Key Candidates For Delhi Elections

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its second list of candidates, marking a significant shift in its electoral strategy. In a surprising move, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest from Jangpura, while civil services teacher Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the party, will fight for the Patparganj seat, which has been under Sisodia’s leadership since 2013.

The announcement came as part of AAP’s second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming polls. This list follows an earlier release of 11 candidates, with 39 more seats yet to be filled. The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place early next year, and AAP is determined to make a strong push for a fourth consecutive term in power.

Sisodia’s shift from Patparganj to Jangpura is a bold move by the party. Jangpura, which has been a key AAP stronghold since 2013, was previously held by Maninder Singh Dhir, who later joined the BJP. AAP’s candidate for the seat, Praveen Kumar, won the seat in both 2015 and 2020, but now the party has decided to field Sisodia, a prominent leader in the education sector.

Sisodia, who is currently out on bail after being arrested in a money laundering case linked to Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy, thanked AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the opportunity to contest from Jangpura. He expressed his firm commitment to continue the work he started in Patparganj, particularly in the field of education.

He said, “Patparganj is the heart of the education revolution in Delhi, and I believe Avadh Ojha will be the perfect representative for the constituency. I am ready to bring the same commitment to Jangpura.” Sisodia’s shift from Patparganj to Jangpura reflects his belief in empowering the people of Delhi, regardless of their constituency.

Meanwhile, Avadh Ojha, who joined AAP earlier this month, is all set to contest the Patparganj seat. Patparganj has long been considered a safe seat for AAP, and Sisodia’s move to Jangpura was seen as an opportunity to field a new face in the constituency. Avadh Ojha, a well-known civil services teacher, is expected to continue AAP’s stronghold in the area.

Sisodia expressed his confidence in Ojha’s ability to serve the people of Patparganj, saying, “When Avadh Ojha joined the party, I felt Patparganj would be the best seat for a teacher. I am glad to hand over the responsibility to him.”

A striking feature of AAP’s candidate list is that none of the sitting MLAs in the 20 seats announced so far have been reselected. This move is being interpreted as an effort to combat anti-incumbency sentiments and to address any complaints about specific legislators in their constituencies. Political analysts suggest that AAP is attempting to refresh its image and send a message of change to the voters, especially ahead of a challenging election.

The BJP, which has been vocal in its criticism of the ruling AAP government, has seized on this reshuffling, with Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva claiming that many sitting AAP MLAs are unwilling to contest the upcoming polls due to growing dissatisfaction among the public. He also pointed out that while AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal have spoken out against dynasty politics, the party has nonetheless given tickets to family members of sitting MLAs, fueling further controversy.

Despite the criticism, AAP continues to focus on its broader vision for the city. The reshuffling of candidates may be a response to these pressures, and it sets the stage for what promises to be a hard-fought electoral battle in Delhi.

As AAP unveils its candidates and prepares for the 2024 elections, it is clear that the party is trying to balance its commitment to education, development, and anti-corruption while addressing voter concerns. Manish Sisodia’s shift to Jangpura and the introduction of Avadh Ojha in Patparganj are just two pieces of this larger strategy. With the elections just around the corner, all eyes will be on AAP’s next moves and how it engages with the electorate.

ALSO READ: BJP’s Rahul Narwekar Elected As Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Unopposed