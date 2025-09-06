Abu Dhabi Indigo Flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) Returns To Kochi After Facing A Technical Glitch

An IndiGo flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) headed to Abu Dhabi was forced to return to Kochi, Cochin International Airport on 6th September 2025, Saturday morning due to a technical glitch as per ANI. Before the technical snag was detected in the aircraft, it had been flying for over two hours. There were over 180 passengers along with six crew members in the Abu Dhabi Indigo Flight. This flight had departed from Kochi at 11:10 PM on Friday (5th September 2025) and returned to the city at around 1:44 AM on 6th September 2025. The passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft which took off at around 3.30 am as per PTI.

Crash of the flight Air India Flight AI-171

The technical glitch in the IndiGo flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) reminds of the Air India Flight AI-171 being operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This flight had crashed on June 12 after it had departed Ahmedabad for London with 242 people on board. The flight’s pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a senior Air India pilot and his co-pilot First Officer Clive Kunder were cleared for the duty. Of the 242 passengers on the plane, 169 were the Indian nationals, 53 were the British nationals, 1 was the Canadian national and the other 7 were the Portuguese nationals. Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a British national, turned out to be the lone survivor of the AI-171 flight.

Updates on the AI-171 flight crash

Families of 10 ground victims killed in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash on June 12 have engaged Beasley Allen to pursue legal action. For those who don’t know, Beasley Allen is a prominent US aviation law firm that represented families in the Boeing 737 MAX disasters. Aviation attorney D Michael Andrews is leading the Beasley Allen firm, and is exploring product liability claims against Boeing in US federal courts and Montreal Convention claims against Air India in UK courts. However, no lawsuits were filed.

