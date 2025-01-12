Adani Group Announces Rs 75,000 Crore Investment In Chhattisgarh Across Key Sectors

Adani Group announced Rs 75,000 crore investments in Chhattisgarh, including Rs 60,000 crore for power, Rs 5,000 crore for cement, and Rs 10,000 crore for CSR initiatives in education, healthcare, and tourism. (Read more below)

Adani Group has announced an ambitious investment of Rs 75,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, focusing on power, cement, education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism. The announcement came following a meeting between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sharing updates on X.

The investment includes Rs 60,000 crore dedicated to expanding power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh, increasing the state’s total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW. This move is expected to position Chhattisgarh as a significant contributor to India’s energy needs.

In a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced a planned investment of ₹60,000 crore to expand the group’s power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh. This expansion will enhance… pic.twitter.com/5mz6NgqxOA — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) January 12, 2025

Another Rs 5,000 crore will go toward expanding the group’s cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, enhancing infrastructure development in the region.

Additionally, Gautam Adani committed Rs 10,000 crore over the next four years for education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism initiatives under the Adani Foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs.

The meeting also discussed potential collaborations for manufacturing defence-related equipment and establishing data centres and a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh, aligning with the state’s industrial and technological growth ambitions.

The Chief Minister’s Office emphasized that the investments are expected to drive economic growth, generate significant employment opportunities, and contribute to the holistic development of Chhattisgarh.

