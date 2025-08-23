ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs

A recent study by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), based on self-sworn affidavits of 30 serving Chief Ministers, has highlighted the close comparison in personal wealth among Indian state leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu stands as India’s wealthiest Chief Minister, owning assets of Rs 931 crore according to ADR’s findings. His fortune positions him far ahead of his peers and reaffirms his status as the richest state head in the country.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu ranks second, with assets totaling approximately Rs 332 crore. Following closely in third place is Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who holds assets exceeding Rs 51 crore.

At the other end of the report, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, is recorded as the poorest among her counterparts, with assets amounting to just Rs.15 lakh. The financial difference between her and her wealthier counterparts is huge.

Behind her on the wealth ladder is Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, who has declared assets worth approx Rs. 55 lakh. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan comes third from bottom, with declared assets of around Rs 1.18 crore.

Overall, ADR reports that the average assets across these Chief Ministers stand at Rs. 52.59 crore, based on data from 31 incumbents. Additionally, the aggregate declared wealth of all 31 Chief Ministers is estimated at approximately Rs.1,630 crore.

This wide spectrum of wealth from under Rs.1 million to nearly Rs.10 billion highlights the diverse socio-economic backgrounds of India’s political leadership. While some CMs manage their states with modest means, others administer vast personal fortunes, striking discussions on transparency and wealth disparity within public office.



