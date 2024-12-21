Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Advocate Seeks FIR Against YouTubers In Abhinav Arora Trolling Case

Advocate Pankaj Arya, representing 10-year-old influencer Abhinav Arora, announced on Saturday that the next court hearing in the alleged social media trolling case is set for January 3.

The case revolves around a complaint filed by Arya on behalf of Abhinav, accusing certain YouTubers of targeting the young spiritual content creator online. “We had a hearing in court today. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the next hearing is scheduled for January 3,” Arya informed the media.

Elaborating on the matter, Arya said, “A group of people has launched a campaign against Abhinav Arora and Sanatana Dharma. We have taken this issue to court, and we are determined to see it through, even if it requires going to the Supreme Court or High Court. We have demanded an FIR against these YouTubers.”

This legal battle comes amid claims made in October by Abhinav’s family regarding threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Jyoti Arora, Abhinav’s mother, expressed her distress over the situation, emphasizing her son’s innocence.

“Efforts are being made to harm us socially through online platforms. Abhinav has done nothing wrong. All he does is devotion, yet he is facing such hostility,” she stated.

Recounting the chilling threat, Jyoti said, “We received a call and message from the Lawrence Bishnoi group, threatening to kill Abhinav. Last night, there was a missed call, and today, a message from the same number warned us of their intention.”

Abhinav Arora, a Delhi-based spiritual content creator, is widely known for his devotion and spiritual journey, which he claims began at the age of three. Despite his young age, he has built a significant following, sharing spiritual insights and teachings.

The case underscores the growing concern over the safety and well-being of young influencers in the digital space. With the next hearing on January 3, Abhinav’s family hopes for justice and stronger measures to ensure their son’s security.

