Aero India 2025: How To Register, Ticket Prices, Venue Details, Event Timings And More

Aero India 2025, the largest air show in Asia, will be held in Bengaluru from February 10-14. The event will showcase aviation innovations, aerial displays, and more. Check out details on ticket prices, registration, venue, and timings to plan your visit.

Aero India 2025, one of the most eagerly anticipated air shows in Asia, will be hosted in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, 2025. Organized by the Ministry of Defence, this prestigious event will bring together aerospace and defence experts, aviation enthusiasts, and industry leaders from across the globe.

The show promises to showcase cutting-edge military and civilian aviation technologies. Whether you’re a professional in the aviation sector or simply a fan of aviation, Aero India 2025 offers something for everyone. Here’s a complete guide to the event, including venue details, ticket prices, registration process, and timings.

Aero India 2025: Event Dates And Venue Details

Aero India 2025 will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, known for hosting one of the largest air shows in Asia. The venue has been chosen for its strategic location and vast space, allowing for large-scale exhibitions and spectacular aerial displays.

The event will span five days, starting on February 10, 2025, and ending on February 14, 2025. The first three days of the air show will be reserved for business visitors, offering a platform for industry professionals and defence personnel to network and engage in discussions. The final two days, February 13 and 14, will be open to the general public, allowing aviation enthusiasts to enjoy the thrilling air displays and explore the exhibitions.

Ticket Prices for Aero India 2025: What You Need to Know

If you’re planning to attend Aero India 2025, here’s a breakdown of the ticket pricing for various categories:

Business Pass: Rs 5,000 for Indian Nationals, USD 50 for Foreign Nationals

ADVA Pass (Advanced Visitor Access): Rs 1,000 for Indian Nationals, USD 50 for Foreign Nationals

General Visitor Pass: Rs 2,500 for Indian Nationals, USD 50 for Foreign Nationals

These passes will grant access to the various exhibitions, workshops, and air displays taking place throughout the event. International visitors will pay ticket prices in US dollars, and there are separate passes for business delegates, VIP access, and general visitors.

When To Visit Aero India 2025

The air show will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day, giving ample time for visitors to explore the exhibitions, attend workshops, and enjoy the exhilarating air performances. The final two days, February 13 and 14, will feature grand flying displays, with military aircraft, helicopters, and drones taking to the skies, showcasing their power and precision.

Exciting Features To Look Forward To At Aero India 2025

Aero India 2025 is set to be more than just an air show—it’s a comprehensive platform for innovation in aerospace and defence. Here’s what you can look forward to at the event:

Aerial Exhibitions: Aero India 2025 will feature awe-inspiring aerial exhibitions, including aerobatic displays by national and international teams. Witness the agility of state-of-the-art fighter jets, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as they perform intricate maneuvers in the sky.

Technology Showcases: Explore the latest advancements in aerospace and defence technologies. The event will feature exhibitions from leading global and Indian manufacturers, showcasing innovations in aviation, defence systems, and related industries.

Workshops and Conferences: Attendees will have the opportunity to attend insightful seminars and workshops on the future of aviation and defence. These sessions will provide valuable knowledge on cutting-edge technologies, industry trends, and the global aerospace landscape.

Commercial Opportunities: Aero India is also a platform for business leaders and companies to explore new commercial opportunities in the aerospace and defence sectors. Engage with key industry figures and discover potential collaborations in this rapidly growing field.

How To Register For Aero India 2025

Getting tickets for Aero India 2025 is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can register:

Visit the official website of Aero India at aeroindia.gov.in.

Click on the “Visitor Registration” section on the homepage.

Select the type of pass based on your intended visit (business, general, or ADVA).

Fill in your details, including your name, contact number, and nationality.

Pay the required registration fee and submit your form.

Once the registration is complete, you will receive your pass for Aero India 2025.

For more information, including updates on the event and further details on registration, you can visit the official Aero India website.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Attack: Security Guards Were Asleep As Intruder Entered Building, Say Police