LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details

Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details

Home ministry has passed an order that grants relief to the people from the minority community Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, or with the same documents and their validity expired will be exempted from the rule of possessing a valid passport and visa as reported in the PTI.

National glag of India (Photo Credit- x.com/PIBHomeAffairs)
National glag of India (Photo Credit- x.com/PIBHomeAffairs)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 3, 2025 19:35:18 IST

Home Ministry has passed an order regarding the members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, has made it to the news headlines . The order states that people belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, or with the same documents and their validity expired will be exempted from the rule of possessing a valid passport and visa as reported in the PTI. – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians are included in the minority community from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. 

When was CAA bill passed in the parliament?

There were protests across India against the CAA bill cleared in Parliament on December 11, 2019. 

In Delhi also during 2019-20, there were protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, predominantly at the Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh. The CAA had had made easier for the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived in India on or before 31 December 2014 to acquire Indian citizenship. 

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared about the Citizenship Amendment Act?

On Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Narendra Modi had assured fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “

Also read: No Entry Permit For Foreigners Involved In Anti-National Acts; States To Set Up Detention Camps

Tags: CAA ActHome Ministry IndiaHome Ministry India news

RELATED News

GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details
Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details
Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details
Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details

QUICK LINKS