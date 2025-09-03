Afghanistan, Pakistan And Bangladesh Minorities Who Came To India Till 2024 To Avail This Benefit, Check Details

Home Ministry has passed an order regarding the members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, has made it to the news headlines . The order states that people belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, or with the same documents and their validity expired will be exempted from the rule of possessing a valid passport and visa as reported in the PTI. – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians are included in the minority community from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

When was CAA bill passed in the parliament?

There were protests across India against the CAA bill cleared in Parliament on December 11, 2019.

In Delhi also during 2019-20, there were protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, predominantly at the Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh. The CAA had had made easier for the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who arrived in India on or before 31 December 2014 to acquire Indian citizenship.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared about the Citizenship Amendment Act?

On Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Narendra Modi had assured fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. In a post shared on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “

Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Also read: No Entry Permit For Foreigners Involved In Anti-National Acts; States To Set Up Detention Camps