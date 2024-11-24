Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

After Big Victory In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, NDA’s Oath Ceremony Likely Tomorrow

Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti alliance wins 2024 elections, with uncertainty over who will become the new Chief Minister. Oath ceremony set for tomorrow.

After Big Victory In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, NDA’s Oath Ceremony Likely Tomorrow

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a decisive win in the Maharashtra elections, with the oath ceremony expected to take place tomorrow. Senior minister Deepak Kesarkar from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena confirmed the event. While only the Chief Minister and his deputies will take the oath tomorrow, the decision on other cabinet members is still pending.

The tension surrounding the Chief Minister’s post is palpable, with both Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in the running for the role. However, both leaders have assured that no dispute will arise as the decision will be made collaboratively by the three alliance parties. Shinde and Fadnavis have both emphasized that the selection process will be democratic, with no contention over the top job.

MUST READ: First Time In 6 Decades Maharashtra To Have No Leader Of Opposition, Here’s Why

The Mahayuti alliance won a stunning 235 seats out of the 288 total seats, with BJP claiming 132 seats, making them the largest party in the coalition. Despite this overwhelming victory, the opposition has raised questions about Shinde’s ability to lead independently, suggesting that he may have to play a secondary role under Fadnavis.

This political uncertainty harkens back to the turmoil of 2019 when the BJP’s tussle for power led to the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led NDA government, ultimately resulting in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which fell apart in 2022 when Eknath Shinde defected and formed an alliance with the BJP. The shifting power dynamics in Maharashtra have left many wondering what the future holds for the state’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Motivates Young Indians To Participate In NCC

Filed under

BJP Mahayuti alliance Devendra Fadnavis CM race Eknath Shinde CM Maharashtra elections 2024 Shiv Sena BJP alliance
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Will Be Maharashtra’s Next Chief Minister? Mahayuti Alliance Holds Crucial Meetings!

Who Will Be Maharashtra’s Next Chief Minister? Mahayuti Alliance Holds Crucial Meetings!

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In History, Bought By LSG For ₹27 Crore

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In History, Bought By LSG...

Shreyas Iyer Becomes IPL’s Expensive Player With ₹26.75 Crore Deal – Here’s How He Did It!

Shreyas Iyer Becomes IPL’s Expensive Player With ₹26.75 Crore Deal – Here’s How He Did...

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Nephew Sagar Adani Summoned by US SEC Over $265 Million Bribery Scheme

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Nephew Sagar Adani Summoned by US SEC Over $265...

Max Verstappen Claims Fourth Consecutive F1 Championship At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen Claims Fourth Consecutive F1 Championship At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Entertainment

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox