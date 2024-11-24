After Big Victory In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, NDA’s Oath Ceremony Likely Tomorrow

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a decisive win in the Maharashtra elections, with the oath ceremony expected to take place tomorrow. Senior minister Deepak Kesarkar from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena confirmed the event. While only the Chief Minister and his deputies will take the oath tomorrow, the decision on other cabinet members is still pending.

The tension surrounding the Chief Minister’s post is palpable, with both Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in the running for the role. However, both leaders have assured that no dispute will arise as the decision will be made collaboratively by the three alliance parties. Shinde and Fadnavis have both emphasized that the selection process will be democratic, with no contention over the top job.

The Mahayuti alliance won a stunning 235 seats out of the 288 total seats, with BJP claiming 132 seats, making them the largest party in the coalition. Despite this overwhelming victory, the opposition has raised questions about Shinde’s ability to lead independently, suggesting that he may have to play a secondary role under Fadnavis.

This political uncertainty harkens back to the turmoil of 2019 when the BJP’s tussle for power led to the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led NDA government, ultimately resulting in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which fell apart in 2022 when Eknath Shinde defected and formed an alliance with the BJP. The shifting power dynamics in Maharashtra have left many wondering what the future holds for the state’s political landscape.

