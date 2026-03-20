After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu droupadi murmu army tank Bhadohi crime news Bandra Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II ATM cash withdrawal error chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Atanu Chakraborty resignation Aditya Dhar Donald Trump Pearl Harbor remark AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > India News > After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail after nearly 6 years in jail in Delhi riots case to celebrate Eid and attend brother’s wedding.

Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail after nearly 6 years in jail. (Photo: X)
Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail after nearly 6 years in jail. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 20, 2026 14:12:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

Sharjeel Imam has been granted 10-day interim bail after nearly six years in jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

The court allowed his release to celebrate Eid and attend his brother’s wedding, after which he must surrender by March 30.

(This is a breaking news story..)

You Might Be Interested In
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi riots caseEid 2026Sharjeel ImamSharjeel Imam bail

RELATED News

250+ Entrepreneurs from 24 Cities Converge in Surat for CorporateConnections India’s BHAF 2026

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mother Of RG Kar Rape Victim Seeks BJP Ticket, Faces Backlash As Critics Say ‘Justice Denied Has Become Overwhelming’

Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

ATM Fails to Dispense Rs 10,000, Bank Ends Up Paying Rs 3.43 Lakh to Surat Man: 9-Year Battle, 3,288-Day Delay Leads to 30x Compensation

Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Under Fire For Washing Ashok Kharat’s Feet, Later Arrested In Sexual Exploitation Case By Nashik Police — Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match

Kerala University Result 2026 Out: Check UG, PG Semester Results Online

After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

Who Was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRGC Spokesman Killed In US‑Israeli Airstrike As Iran Loses Another Top Military Official Days After Ali Larijani’s Death

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s Teenage Daughter Ju Ae Drives Army Tank; Her Latest Public Appearance Spark Online Reactions | WATCH

UP Scholarship 2026 Status: Direct Link, Steps to Check at Official Website

Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row

Hetal Parmar Viral MMS: Gujarati Influencer Breaks Silence On ‘AI Deepfake’ Clip, Here’s What You Need To Know

IPL 2026 RCB Tickets: Complete Step-by-Step Booking Guide For Phase 1 Sale And How to Buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Passes Online

After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding
After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding
After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding
After Nearly 6 Years In Jail, Delhi Riots Case Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-Day Bail To Celebrate Eid, Attend Brother’s Wedding

QUICK LINKS