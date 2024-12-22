Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
we-woman

After Sambhal, 32-Year-Old Hindu Temple Found In UP’s Khurja, Bulandshahr- DEETS INSIDE!

Before the 1990s, Hindus of the Jatav community lived in this area and worship used to take place here, but after the 1992 riots, Hindu families had to flee the locality.

After Sambhal, now a Muslim populated area in Khurja of Bulandshahr district of UP.

Ancient temple has been found. The temple was covered with walls and was found filled with garbage. Activists of Hindu organization have written a letter to ADM Finance and Revenue demanding the renovation of the ancient temple and arrangements for regular worship.

The process of finding ancient temples is going on in different districts of UP and the workers of Hindu organizations are engaged in renovating them with the help of the administration.

In Sambhal, the process of finding temples, wells etc. in Muslim populated areas one after the other has not stopped, now in Khurja of Bulandshahr, workers of Hindu organizations have found an ancient temple in a Muslim populated area.

After getting information about the matter, the local police also reached the spot. Vishwa Hindu Parishad state head Sunil Solanki says that a large number of people of Muslim community live in Baat Risaldaran locality near Khwaishan locality located in Ward 26 of Khurja.

Before the 1990s, Hindus of the Jatav community lived in this area and worship used to take place here, but after the 1992 riots, Hindu families had to flee the locality. Kailash Bhagmal Gotam, Khurja President of Jatav Vikas Manch, says that the temple should be cleaned and renovated.

Hindus of Jatav community used to worship here. In this regard, Sunil Solanki has written a letter to ADM Finance and demanded to make arrangements for the worship of Hindus by cleaning, renovating etc. the temple found in a Muslim populated area. However, Hindu organizations will also get the temple cleaned.

It was told that Hindu organizations will send letters to the district administration and CM Yogi to close the shops of meat sellers around the temple. Khurja Kotwali in-charge Inspector Rajpal Singh Tomar said that a small ancient temple was found among the Muslim population, it was filled with garbage. Right now it is difficult to say which idols were installed in the temple.

