Against All Odds: Two Women Tie The Knot In Bengal’s Sundarbans

In a courageous and love-filled gesture, two young women from West Bengal’s Sundarbans, Riya Sardar, 19, and Rakhi Naskar, 20, have tied the knot in a local temple, defying all convention that bars same-sex relationships. Both professional dancers, the couple met two years ago and over time developed a close bond that blossomed into love.

The wedding, though a low-key yet joyful affair, was facilitated with the help of Rakhi’s family and some villagers amidst opposition from Riya’s family. The two garlanded each other in the temple as onlookers cheered, in one of the rarest celebrations of same-sex love in this part of Bengal.

A story of courage

“We’ve been together for two years. We first met in a temple, and we want to be together for the rest of our lives,” Rakhi declared, her voice full of the gravity of their commitment. Riya added, “Love is the main thing. I decided I wouldn’t lose the person I love.”

Although same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in India, the Supreme Court having ruled in October 2023 that the Special Marriage Act does not apply to same-sex couples, moments like this mirror growing acceptance of relationships that transcend gender.

Riya, orphaned as a child and raised by her aunt and uncle, showed remarkable courage in following her heart. After her family refused to accept the relationship and left her with no choice, she started staying with Rakhi, whose family welcomed her warmly. The wedding, which involved discussions with supportive neighbours, was organised at a temple in Mandirbazar.

A new love wave in Sundarbans

This is an extraordinary wedding story from the Sundarbans that conveys a great message to society and the young generation: love sees no gender, no boundaries. “Who decided that only a woman can love a man or a man can love a woman? Love is what truly matters,” Rakhi said, capturing the spirit of their union.

The story of Riya and Rakhi joins other examples of progressive love across West Bengal, including last year’s marriage of Namita Das and Sushmita Chatterjee in Dubrajpur, which proved that courage and love could overcome social prejudice.

