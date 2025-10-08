Ahmedabad Air India Crash Investigation Is ‘Clean And Thorough,’ Says Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said that there is “no manipulation or dirty business” in the ongoing investigation into the Air India flight AI 171 crash that killed 260 people on June 12. The remarks come amid growing concerns about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe.

Speaking at a book launch in the national capital, Naidu emphasised that the investigation is “a very clean and very thorough process” conducted according to established rules. He also urged the public to wait for the final AAIB report before drawing conclusions. “We don’t want to pressure them into coming up with some hasty report,” he said.

The crash, one of India’s deadliest, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. Preliminary findings released by AAIB on July 12 revealed that fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a second after takeoff, causing cockpit confusion. The report highlighted cockpit audio where one pilot asked the other, “Why did you cut off the fuel?” The co-pilot replied, “I did not.” The preliminary report did not clarify whether the fuel cutoff was accidental or intentional.

Sumeet Sabharwal’s father demands another probe

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), recently called for a judicial probe, alleging the ongoing investigation is “compromised.” Additionally, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who was flying the ill-fated aircraft, demanded a formal investigation, citing selective leaks suggesting his son faced psychological pressure.

Addressing these concerns, Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to impartiality: “There is no manipulation or dirty business happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and thorough process that we are doing according to the rules, and we will ensure that commitment is maintained.”

The AAIB’s final report is awaited and is expected to shed more light on the cause of one of India’s worst aviation disasters.

