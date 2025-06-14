Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Parents

Ramesh Mahadev Pawar shared a heartbreaking account of his final conversation with his parents, who died in the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash. The flight, headed to London, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, claiming 241 lives.

Ramesh’s parents, Mahadev Pawar and Asha M Pawar, were among the victims. He spoke emotionally about the moments before the disaster. “My parents were travelling in that plane… We dropped them off at the airport. We also contacted them through a video call. Later, when we came to the house, we heard this news,” he said. “We again went to the airport, where we found out that everyone had been taken to the Civil Hospital. Then we went to the Civil Hospital…”

Details of the Air India Flight AI-171 Crash

Flight AI-171 was scheduled to fly to Gatwick Airport in London when it tragically crashed into a building near Ahmedabad airport soon after takeoff. Almost all 241 people onboard lost their lives, except for one survivor.

The devastating accident has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting swift action from authorities. The Civil Aviation Ministry has formed a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to investigate the causes and circumstances of the crash.

Government’s Multi-disciplinary Committee to Probe Crash

An official order from the Civil Aviation Ministry outlined the committee’s role: “A High-Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025.”

The panel is tasked with reviewing existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to flight safety and emergency response. They will also recommend comprehensive guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The committee will have full access to crucial information, including flight data, cockpit voice recordings, aircraft maintenance logs, Air Traffic Control records, and witness statements. It aims to submit a detailed report within three months.

Focus on Emergency Response and Future Safety Measures

Headed by the Home Secretary, the committee includes experts from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Air Force, and aviation specialists.

One of their key objectives is to evaluate the effectiveness of rescue operations and coordination among various agencies following the crash.

They will also propose policy reforms, operational improvements, and enhanced training programs to ensure better handling of such emergencies going forward.

As the investigation unfolds, families like Ramesh’s wait anxiously for answers, hoping the findings will help prevent future tragedies.

ALSO READ: Fate or Coincidence? 2 Plane Crash Survivors Share The Same Seat – Thailand Star’s Shocking Similarity To Air India Survivor