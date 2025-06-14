Air India Crash: DNA Testing Begins To Identify Victims In Ahmedabad Tragedy

Have you ever wondered how victims are identified when nothing recognizable remains? That’s exactly the challenge forensic teams are facing after the tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight went down just seconds after takeoff on Thursday, crashing into a building and erupting into a massive fireball. Fueled by over 1.25 lakh litres of jet fuel, the blaze burned with such intensity that traditional identification methods became impossible. No fingerprints, no dental records — just ash and debris. Now, DNA testing has become the only reliable way to identify the victims. It’s a race against time, science, and grief as experts work around the clock to bring closure to hundreds of families waiting for answers

FSL and NFSU Teams Work Around The Clock To Match DNA Samples

The Gujarat Forensic Science Laboratory, supported by the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), deployed a team of 36 DNA experts to process samples from victims and their families. Sanghvi detailed the efforts: “Forensic experts assisted doctors in collecting DNA samples from both the deceased and their relatives. The samples have been processed, and DNA profiles have been obtained.” He noted that each sample takes 36 to 48 hours to process. However, by working in batches, the lab has already begun matching profiles to enable the release of remains.

Ministry And Police Coordinate Victim Identification And Body Handover

Sanghvi confirmed that coordination between police, forensic experts, and medical staff has expedited the identification process. “Doctors and the police agencies are in the process of handing over the dead bodies of the deceased persons to their relatives. This process is the utmost priority,” he said. He added that both FSL and NFSU teams are working together to ensure accuracy and speed. Authorities have kept the process transparent, with updates being shared as profiles are matched. Families have been asked to cooperate by providing DNA samples promptly to assist with identification.

Amit Shah Confirms High Temperatures Made Rescue Impossible

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the crash site and acknowledged the devastating impact of the explosion. “The plane carried almost 125,000 litres of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone,” Shah told media. The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 230 passengers and 12 crew members onboard. Only one survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, was rescued and is currently under medical treatment.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Union Minister, Kamlesh Paswan Inaugurates Garuda’s ₹600 Crore Drone Manufacturing Hub