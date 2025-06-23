Air India Express Flight Diverts Back To Delhi After Multiple Circuits Over Jammu Airport

An Air India Express flight 2564, traveling from Delhi to Jammu, was unexpectedly returned to New Delhi by the pilot after making several rounds over Jammu Airport.

Although the runway at Jammu was clear and ready for landing, the pilot announced that the aircraft would not be landing there. The reason for this sudden decision remains unknown to the airport authorities, who have yet to provide any official explanation.

Passengers onboard experienced uncertainty as the flight diverted back to its origin without any clear cause disclosed, leaving questions about the incident unanswered.

“An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate our Delhi–Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi due to a technical issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.” – An Air India Express Spokesperson.

(This Is A Developing Story. More Details Are Awaited.)