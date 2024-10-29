Akhnoor Operation: Security Forces Neutralize Second Terrorist in J&K

In a renewed operation early Tuesday morning, security forces engaged in an intense firefight in Akhnoor, Jammu, targeting terrorists who were reported to be hiding in the area. The encounter marks the second day of hostilities, with two terrorists neutralized so far.

Open Fire on Army Convoy Near the Line of Control

The initial clash began Monday morning when three terrorists opened fire on an army ambulance moving with a convoy close to the Line of Control (LoC). Special forces, backed by NSG commandos, launched a counter-operation by evening, successfully eliminating one terrorist by nightfall.

Operation Continues Near Assan Temple in Jogwan Village

As security forces closed in on the remaining terrorists on Tuesday, loud explosions were heard near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, located in the Khour area. Shortly after, intense gunfire ensued, signaling the ongoing efforts to bring the encounter to a close.

Brave Army Dog “Phantom” Sacrifices Life in Line of Duty

During the firefight, a four-year-old army dog named Phantom, who was assisting the team, tragically lost his life after being hit by gunfire. Phantom’s sacrifice was a stark reminder of the dedication and bravery shown by all forces involved.

This is a developing story.