All legislatures must establish standards to ensure quality of their proceedings and debates: Om Birla

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that all legislatures must establish standards to ensure the quality of their proceedings and debates.

Expressing concern about the planned deadlock in the House, Om Birla underscored the need for comprehensive dialogue among all political parties and elected representatives. He also urged the media to give prominence to the viewpoints of elected representatives engaged in factual and substantive discussions, so that healthy competition for constructive dialogue can emerge among members.

Birla expressed these views at the Valedictory Session of the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, hosted by the Karnataka Legislature. He mentioned that through such Conferences, the aim is to ensure that Legislatures can function without planned deadlocks in future.

The three-day conference, held from September 11 to 13, 2025 in Bengaluru, concluded with the valedictory speech by Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

The Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council and the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly also shared their views on the occasion.

As the President of the CPA India Region, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that, rather than halting the proceedings based on ideological or political differences, legislators must resolve to keep the house functioning.

Addressing the Valedictory Session, Lok Sabha Speaker described India’s democracy and its vibrant Constitution as a guiding light for the world in the current global context. He noted that India’s ancient democratic system continues to inspire and guide our legislative framework.

Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, he called on the Presiding Officers of all state Legislatures to bring this resolution to fruition through positive and people-centric discussions in the Houses. He also emphasised the need to increase the duration of debates and the number of sittings during legislative sessions.

During the conference, four resolutions were adopted, which included the elimination of deadlocks and disruptions inside the Houses, strengthening the research and reference branches of state legislative institutions, ensuring greater use of digital technologies in legislative institutions and increasing the participation of youth and women in democratic institutions.

Birla remarked that in the age of science and technology, the role of Parliament and legislatures has expanded. Issues such as cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, climate change, digital rights, and constitutional reforms are now at the centre of our debates.

Addressing these complex challenges will require committee-based deliberations, dialogues with experts, and increased participation from local representatives.

Birla emphasised the need to provide leadership opportunities to youth, women, and marginalised communities, so that discussions are inclusive and every section of society can share its views and experiences.

The Speaker also highlighted that it is the duty of elected representatives to ensure that the legislature is a powerful platform for their voice, rather than merely a site for political conflict.

Birla emphasised that fairness, patience, and just conduct were the keys to maintaining the dignity of the House.

“It is essential to ensure that every Member has the opportunity to express their views, that all Members are aware of the rules, and that those rules are followed fairly, with priority given to constitutional values over personal opinions,” he stated.

The theme of this three-day conference was – “Dialogue and Discussion in Legislative Institutions: A Foundation of Public Trust and a Means to Fulfill Public Aspirations.”

It is worth noting that 45 presiding officers from 26 states/union territories participated in the conference, including 22 Assembly Speakers, 16 Deputy Speakers, 4 Chairpersons, and 3 Deputy Chairpersons. (ANI)

