"Almost 17 divisions of NDRF and SDRF engaged in rescue operations": Maharashtra CM on flood situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday provided a detailed update on the ongoing flood situation in the state, stating that nearly 17 divisions of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively involved in rescue operations across affected regions.

Addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Fadnavis confirmed the large-scale deployment of rescue teams and assured immediate compensation for farmers affected by the floods.

“Almost 17 divisions of the NDRF and the SDRF are working on the rescue operations. We have decided to provide immediate compensation to the farmers…This money will be transferred to the farmers’ accounts within the next 10 days…” the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted that Maharashtra has recorded 975 mm of rainfall so far this season, which is 102 per cent of the average expected. “Especially in districts like Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Solapur, Beed, and Parbhani, heavy rains have been witnessed over the last few days,” he added.

Fadnavis further detailed that in Dharashiv district, helicopter evacuations were carried out with NDRF’s assistance. “In Dharashiv, people have been evacuated from helicopters with the help of NDRF. Many people have been provided food and shelter in different places by the government,” said Fadnavis.

While discussing the ongoing status of rescue operations, the state government said it has issued orders worth Rs. 2,215 crores for farmers. Additionally, Rs. 1,829 crores have been distributed to farmers.

“We have also decided to provide immediate compensation to the farmers. We are releasing the money as per our standing orders. So far, the state government has issued orders of Rs. 2,215 crores, which will benefit 31,64,000 farmers. Rs. 1,829 crores have been distributed. The remaining amount will also be distributed in a couple of days. In the next 10 days, this money will go to the farmers’ accounts. The work has not stopped,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also announced that all state ministers will visit flood-affected areas tomorrow to oversee relief measures.

“All our ministers will go back to the flood-affected areas tomorrow. I am also going there. We are trying to help as much as possible,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall in several districts has triggered flood-like situations, compelling extensive rescue and relief operations. The NDRF has been actively engaged in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts since Monday night.

Officials reported that in Beed district, NDRF teams conducted overnight rescue efforts in the Sadas Chinchole area of Majalgaon tehsil, evacuating 39 people so far. In Dharashiv’s Kapilapuri village, 182 residents were rescued overnight. In Solapur, where conditions turned critical, 82 people were evacuated, along with the relocation of domestic animals to safer places. Additionally, in Ahilyanagar district’s Karjat tehsil, 17 people were safely evacuated during evening operations.

The government continues to closely monitor the situation as rescue and relief efforts remain in full swing. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.