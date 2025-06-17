Live Tv
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Route Declared No-Fly Zone Ahead Of July 3 Start

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Route Declared No-Fly Zone Ahead Of July 3 Start

Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the Amarnath Yatra routes Baltal and Pahalgam as ‘No Flying Zones’ from July 1 to August 10. This ban includes drones, UAVs, and balloons, and was issued on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s directions following recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The restriction aims to ensure pilgrim safety but will not apply to medical evacuations, disaster management, or security surveillance.

June 17, 2025

Baba Amarnath Yatra route declared as no flying zone as Yatra is going to be started from July 3, 2025. Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the pilgrimage routes as “No Flying Zones” from July 1 to August 10.

The order, issued on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, bans the use of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects along both traditional yatra routes the Baltal and Pahalgam axis.

“Whereas, all the stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and have proposed additional logistics provisions”.

“These restrictions will not be applicable in the cases of medical evacuation, disaster management and for surveillance by security forces. A detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued subsequently” the official statement reads.

