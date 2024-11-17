Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Amit Shah Reviews Manipur Situation, Directs Officials To Ensure Peace Amid Tensions

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews Manipur's escalating violence after bodies of abducted individuals are discovered, triggering widespread protests and unrest.

Amit Shah Reviews Manipur Situation, Directs Officials To Ensure Peace Amid Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday convened a crucial meeting in Delhi with senior officials from the security establishment to address the deteriorating situation in Manipur, following a wave of fresh violence in the state. Sources confirmed that the Home Minister will conduct a more detailed review session tomorrow at North Block, focusing on the latest escalation in unrest.

The recent violence erupted on Saturday night, leading to the imposition of an indefinite curfew and a suspension of internet services in seven districts of Manipur. This action followed the disturbing discovery of six bodies—three women and three children—who were allegedly abducted and murdered by militants in Jiribam. The situation has intensified, leaving many citizens in fear and uncertainty.

In response to the mounting unrest, Manipur’s Chief Secretary, Vineet Joshi, ordered a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the affected districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. The shutdown is intended to prevent further spread of misinformation and curb the violence.

MUST READ: ‘I Once Wondered If X Has Shadow Banned’, Says Shashi Tharoor

As the situation escalated, angry mobs targeted the residences of political leaders. The homes of state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Govindas Konthoujam in Ningthoukhong, BJP MLA Y. Radheshyam in Langmeidong Bazar, BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Thoubal district, and Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar in Imphal East were set on fire. Additionally, there was a significant attempt to storm the personal residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, escalating the confrontation between security forces and protesters.

To control the unrest, a heavy presence of security personnel, including Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), and local state forces, was deployed. Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds and prevent further damage to properties, especially Chief Minister Singh’s residence.

Meanwhile, protests also targeted the office building of Keishamthong’s Independent legislator, Sapam Nishikanta Singh, after protesters learned he was not in the state. The mob grew increasingly volatile, raising concerns over the growing power of local unrest.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Congress Leader’s Son Booked For Fatal SUV Accident

Filed under

amit shah Manipur Unrest manipur violence security review
