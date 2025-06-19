Live Tv
Amit Shah Says English Speakers Will Soon Feel Ashamed, Calls For Native Language Pride

Amit Shah Says English Speakers Will Soon Feel Ashamed, Calls For Native Language Pride

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said English speakers in India will soon feel ashamed, stressing that native languages are key to understanding the country's soul. His remark has sparked debate over language, identity, and India's cultural future.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 14:37:40 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that one day is not far when English-speaking people in India will be ashamed. Shah said this at a book launch event highlighted the urgency to give Indian languages more prominence over foreign languages if one is to effectively connect with the country’s origins.

“Native languages are the gems of our culture,” Shah said. “Their absence, and we lose sight of who we are.” He continued, “English speakers in this country will soon be embarrassed the development of such a society is not far away.”ANI quoted.

He also claimed that knowing India its traditions, religions, and history goes beyond surface knowledge and that the depth could not be obtained by learning foreign languages. “You can’t visualize a whole India in half-baked foreign languages,” Shah claimed, emphasizing the need to embrace Indian languages to comprehend the country’s real spirit.

The declaration is made just as issues of Hindi imposition and language diversity are again placed in the limelight. Although the Centre has never been against the propagation of Indian languages in education and administration, many are concerned that efforts to promote them would marginalize non-Hindi speaking communities.

The Responses he got?

Responses to Shah’s remark have been divided. Supporters describe it as a call to rejoice in India’s linguistic diversity. Users say it’s a call to take pride in who they are, and not to shut anyone out. “The minister is simply requesting us to cease treating our own languages like second-class,” described a senior BJP leader.

But others view this differently. They contend that defining English as something to be ashamed of might cause undue cultural shame and exacerbate divisions, particularly when English is still such an important conduit for higher education, international communication, and economic success.

“There is no ill in loving one’s language,” one scholar said, “but why should that be done at the expense of demonising another? Particularly one that unites so many Indians across states, and binds us to the world.”

ALSO READ: Justice Varma Impeachment Case: From Half-Burnt Notes To Recording Videos, Multiple Witnesses Reveal Crucial Details

