Andhra Pradesh Launches Free JEE And NEET Coaching For Government Junior College Students

In a major move to make national-level competitive exams more accessible to students from government institutions, Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday unveiled a state-wide initiative offering free coaching for JEE and NEET aspirants enrolled in government junior colleges.

According to an official press release, the initiative is expected to benefit over one lakh students across 1,355 government junior colleges throughout the state. As part of this programme, students will receive specially designed study material prepared by expert faculty to support their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) preparations.

“This initiative gives every student in Andhra an equal opportunity to dream big and achieve bigger,” Lokesh added while reiterating the state government’s intention to close the gap created by the public and private education system.

He also added that empowering students with confidence and opportunity is a huge goal. “Our vision is simple: to give every student the confidence, tools and stage to dream big and achieve bigger.” according to India Today.

Students pursuing MPC (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry) and BiPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) streams will receive tailor-made study material for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The material has been carefully curated over six months by a collaborative team of subject experts from both government and private institutions.

ALSO READ: Married Man With Two Children Confesses To Murdering Girlfriend, A Haryana Model: Timeline Explained

To accommodate the structured coaching sessions, college hours have been extended. Previously from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the new schedule will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., allowing students to receive at least two hours of focused coaching daily.

In a move that reflects the discipline and structure of private coaching centres, junior lecturers have undergone special training to effectively deliver the new curriculum.

Moreover, the government has taken many aspects of privatisation coaching into the state-sponsored system, in the form of weekly assessments, periodic review of performance, and tracking development. The state is attempting to ensure that students in the government school system can compete on the same level as students attending elite or private schools.

Lokesh described the initiative as “first of its kind” in the state’s educational history in terms of both scale and targeted support. He positioned it as a core pillar of the Andhra Pradesh Model of Education, built on the belief that quality education is a right, not a privilege.

“This is about creating an environment where every child in Andhra Pradesh can prepare confidently for national-level exams like JEE and NEET, regardless of their socio-economic background,” Lokesh added.

The programme is seen as a game-changer for students from low-income families, many of whom are unable to afford private coaching. With expert materials, trained staff, and a structured routine, the initiative is expected to level the playing field in one of the most competitive academic arenas in India.

By launching this large-scale intervention, Andhra Pradesh is not only investing in its youth but also setting a precedent for inclusive education reform in other states.

ALSO READ: Cyprus Honour For PM Modi Brings Quiet Delhi Road Into Limelight