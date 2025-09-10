LIVE TV
Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Bengaluru YouTuber Clicks Selfie With Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and Apple Watch Series 11 at its annual “Awe Dropping” event. Bengaluru YouTuber Ishan Sharma also met Apple CEO Tim Cook, sharing the moment online.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 10, 2025 09:16:35 IST

Apple hosted its annual “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, unveiling a lineup of new products, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and the latest Apple Watches. The launch also featured updated AirPods and the rollout of iOS 26. Attendees from across the world shared glimpses of the event on social media, creating a buzz online. The products will be available from September 19 in more than 50 countries, including India, the US, the UK, Japan, the UAE, and across the European Union.

YouTuber Ishan Sharma Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook

Bengaluru-based YouTuber Ishan Sharma captured a highlight moment at the event when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook. He shared a selfie on X with the caption, “Met Tim Apple today!” The post quickly gained traction, with users congratulating him. Some praised the moment as a “great honor,” while others joked about the nickname “Tim Apple.” Sharma also shared additional pictures with popular American creators, including Marques Brownlee and Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast.

iPhone Air Takes Center Stage

The newly launched iPhone Air stood out as the highlight of Apple’s showcase. Apple revealed that the model is slimmer and lighter than previous versions while being the most durable iPhone ever produced. The device aims to combine sleek design with stronger protection for users. Alongside it, the iPhone 17 was unveiled, featuring a brighter, scratch-resistant screen, upgraded artificial intelligence tools, and performance improvements designed to enhance user experience.

Apple Watch Series 11 Announced

Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 11, which included updates across its low-end SE and premium Ultra models. The new devices promise better fitness tracking, health monitoring features, and longer battery performance. With these additions, Apple strengthened its presence in the wearables market.

iOS 26 Rollout Confirmed

During the event, Apple confirmed the release of iOS 26, which will be available as a free update starting Monday. The update will introduce smoother performance, stronger security measures, and more user-friendly customization options. This announcement added to the excitement for existing iPhone users worldwide.

