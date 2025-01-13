Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says 60% of Terrorists Killed in J&K are Pakistanis

Speaking about security concerns, Dwivedi noted that 80 percent of the terrorists currently active in the state are also from Pakistan.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says 60% of Terrorists Killed in J&K are Pakistanis

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated on Monday that 60 percent of the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis, underscoring the continuing threat posed by cross-border terrorism in the region. Speaking to the media, General Dwivedi highlighted the security challenges on the northern borders, noting that the situation is “sensitive but stable.”

Addressing security concerns, the Army chief pointed out that 80 percent of the terrorists currently active in Jammu and Kashmir are also from Pakistan. This stark revelation comes as the Indian government intensifies efforts to shift the region’s focus from terrorism to tourism. “We are moving towards tourism from terrorism, but the threat remains,” Dwivedi said, reaffirming the significant role Pakistan plays in fuelling unrest in the region.

General Dwivedi also provided an update on the situation in eastern Ladakh, particularly in the Depsang and Demchok regions, which had been points of tension between India and China. He confirmed that the issues in these areas had been resolved in October, with both patrolling and grazing activities resuming. “All co-commanders have been authorized to handle issues at the ground level, ensuring that these minor concerns are dealt with at the military level,” he explained. He added that the Indian Army’s deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains balanced and robust, with continued development of military capabilities to address any potential threats.

Highlighted Media’s Role

In his address, General Dwivedi also emphasized the importance of collaboration between mass media and security forces. He expressed strong support for the idea that media and the military could work together to strengthen national security and contribute to nation-building. “My mission is to ensure full spectrum preparedness, while transforming the Indian Army into an Atmanirbhar, future-ready force,” he said.

The Army chief also spoke on the ongoing violence in Manipur, acknowledging the cyclic nature of the unrest in the state. He assured that security forces are working diligently to restore peace, with enhanced surveillance along the Myanmar border and ongoing fencing efforts to curb the movement of insurgents.

General Dwivedi’s statements reflect India’s continued focus on strengthening its defense capabilities and tackling the dual threats posed by cross-border terrorism and internal unrest.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani Expected To Contest In Delhi Assembly Elections, Sources Indicate

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan

Advertisement

Also Read

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside...

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or...

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit – Key Expectations

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit...

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At Least 4 Kids’

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At...

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

Entertainment

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox