Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says 60% of Terrorists Killed in J&K are Pakistanis

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated on Monday that 60 percent of the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistanis, underscoring the continuing threat posed by cross-border terrorism in the region. Speaking to the media, General Dwivedi highlighted the security challenges on the northern borders, noting that the situation is “sensitive but stable.”

Addressing security concerns, the Army chief pointed out that 80 percent of the terrorists currently active in Jammu and Kashmir are also from Pakistan. This stark revelation comes as the Indian government intensifies efforts to shift the region’s focus from terrorism to tourism. “We are moving towards tourism from terrorism, but the threat remains,” Dwivedi said, reaffirming the significant role Pakistan plays in fuelling unrest in the region.

General Dwivedi also provided an update on the situation in eastern Ladakh, particularly in the Depsang and Demchok regions, which had been points of tension between India and China. He confirmed that the issues in these areas had been resolved in October, with both patrolling and grazing activities resuming. “All co-commanders have been authorized to handle issues at the ground level, ensuring that these minor concerns are dealt with at the military level,” he explained. He added that the Indian Army’s deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains balanced and robust, with continued development of military capabilities to address any potential threats.

Highlighted Media’s Role

In his address, General Dwivedi also emphasized the importance of collaboration between mass media and security forces. He expressed strong support for the idea that media and the military could work together to strengthen national security and contribute to nation-building. “My mission is to ensure full spectrum preparedness, while transforming the Indian Army into an Atmanirbhar, future-ready force,” he said.

The Army chief also spoke on the ongoing violence in Manipur, acknowledging the cyclic nature of the unrest in the state. He assured that security forces are working diligently to restore peace, with enhanced surveillance along the Myanmar border and ongoing fencing efforts to curb the movement of insurgents.

General Dwivedi’s statements reflect India’s continued focus on strengthening its defense capabilities and tackling the dual threats posed by cross-border terrorism and internal unrest.

