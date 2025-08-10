LIVE TV
Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Reveals How Operation Sindoor Sent A Clear Message To Terrorists

Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Reveals How Operation Sindoor Sent A Clear Message To Terrorists

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi calls Operation Sindoor a decisive, intelligence-led mission after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, marking a strategic shift in India’s counter-terrorism approach and uniting the nation with its precision strikes.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi Hails Operation Sindoor as a Strategic Masterstroke Uniting India Against Terrorism. (Source: ADGPI)
Gen Upendra Dwivedi Hails Operation Sindoor as a Strategic Masterstroke Uniting India Against Terrorism. (Source: ADGPI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 08:21:32 IST

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has described Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, calling it a “calibrated, intelligence-led mission” that reflects a doctrinal shift in the nation’s security approach.

Speaking at IIT Madras during the inauguration of Agnishodh – the Indian Army Research Cell (IARC) – Gen Dwivedi recounted the events that unfolded after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which shocked the nation. “On April 23, the Defence Minister said, ‘Enough is enough.’ All three service chiefs were clear something had to be done. For the first time, we saw that kind of political confidence, clarity, and direction. A free hand was given – ‘you decide what is to be done,’” he said.

According to the Army Chief, the operation was planned and executed with surgical precision. “On April 25, we visited the Northern Command, where we thought, planned, conceptualised and executed the seven targets out of the nine that were destroyed. Many terrorists were eliminated,” he revealed.

Gen Dwivedi linked Op.Sindoor with chess match

Gen Dwivedi likened Operation Sindoor to a high-stakes chess match in the ‘grey zone’ a strategy short of conventional warfare. “We were making the chess moves, and so was the enemy. Somewhere we gave them checkmate, and somewhere we went in for the kill at the risk of our own. That’s what life is about,” he said.

The Army Chief emphasised that the operation not only dealt a decisive blow to terrorism but also united the nation. “It is important how a small name – Op Sindoor – connects the whole country. It galvanised the people. That is why the nation was asking, ‘Why have you stopped?’ And that question has been amply answered,” he asserted.

During his address, Gen Dwivedi also underlined the role of indigenous technology and precision action in strengthening India’s proactive security posture. The event also marked a milestone in defence research collaboration, as the newly launched IARC at IIT Madras will focus on upskilling military personnel in areas such as additive manufacturing, cybersecurity, quantum computing, wireless communication, and unmanned systems.

With Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has sent a clear message – the era of reactive responses is over, and a new chapter in India’s fight against terrorism has begun.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: IAF Chief Confirms Destroying Five Pakistani Jets During Operation Sindoor

